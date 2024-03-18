Mostofa Sarwar Farooki’s film leads lineup at India’s Cinevesture film fest

The first-ever Cinevesture International Film Festival (CIFF) in India has announced its lineup of projects set to participate in its accompanying market, comprising an exciting array of 20 productions.

Amongst the highlights is the Hindi and English-language unconventional romance "To Hell With Love" by acclaimed Bangladeshi filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, who also gained fame for showcasing his project "Something Like an Autobiography" at the Busan International Film Festival last year.

Consisting of 17 feature films and three series, the selection showcases the diverse talents of creators who have gained recognition both nationally and internationally.

Additionally, Alankrita Srivastava, winner at the Tokyo International Film Festival for "Lipstick Under My Burkha," presents the English and Hindi-language drama "Girls of Orlem," an adaptation of Lindsay Pereira's bestselling novel "Gods and Ends."

Gurvinder Singh, acclaimed for Cannes titles "The Fourth Direction" and Venice selection "Alms for a Blind Horse," is set to deliver the historical thriller series "The Trial" in Hindi, Punjabi, and English languages.

Other notable entries include the thriller film "#JACK" by Bhaskar Hazarika, the folk thriller "Chhaal" ("The Skin") by Don Palathara, and the drama-thriller "Encounter" by Anurag Singh. Additionally, the selection features projects from emerging talents such as Ayappa KM, Bauddhayan Mukherji, and Deepa Bhatia, amongst others.

The CIFF aims to bridge connections between investors and curated projects, providing opportunities for collaboration and exposure to exhibitors and distributors. Organised by Cinevesture Pvt Ltd, the festival and market are scheduled to take place in Chandigarh, Punjab, from March 27 to March 31.

Nina Lath, founder and CEO of Cinevesture Pvt Ltd and former head of Film Bazaar, expressed excitement about the selection, highlighting the inclusion of projects with diverse themes and genres. The festival is supported by prominent institutions such as the Government Museum & Art Gallery, Chandigarh, Department of Tourism Chandigarh, and Chandigarh Administration, with industry veterans VS Kundu and Bina Paul serving as director and artistic director, respectively.