‘The Marvels’ faces historic low opening in MCU

"The Marvels", starring Brie Larson and featuring an all-female ensemble cast, debuted with the lowest opening in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's history, generating only $21.5 million in North America on its first day. With a budget of $200 million, the film is projected to reach an opening weekend total of $47 million, marking a significant low for any MCU movie over its one-and-a-half decade-long history.

Comparatively, Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon", also produced with a $200 million budget, opened at $44 million last month. Notably, "Killers of the Flower Moon" had a limited theatrical run before its premiere on Apple TV+.

Directed by Nia DaCosta, "The Marvels" brings together characters from Disney+ shows "WandaVision" and "Ms Marvel", alongside Brie Larson's "Captain Marvel", played by Imaan Vellani and Teyonah Parris, respectively. The ensemble also includes Zawe Ashton as the chief antagonist Dar-Benn, Park Seo-joon, and Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury.

Despite its high-profile cast and ambitious crossover concept, "The Marvels" received mixed reviews from both audiences and critics. According to a Hindustan Times review, the film emphasises women's empowerment, showcasing female characters who have often played supporting roles in the shadow of male superheroes. However, the review notes that Brie Larson's performance stands out, even though the film lacks the impactful, empowering moments seen in "Avengers: Endgame".