'The Marvels' director wants to work with Shah Rukh Khan

Acting has its realm, and then there's Shah Rukh Khan, a league of his own. He knows how to charm the audience with his smiles. "The Marvels" director, Nia DaCosta also couldn't resist his charm and would like to work with him

In an interview with News18, she expressed her desire to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan. When asked about her favourite Bollywood actor to work with, she stated, "Isn't Shah Rukh Khan something of a legend? In that way, it's a no-brainer. If we collaborated, we would deliver a fantastic movie together."

Nia DaCosta was also asked about Farhan Akhtar's part in the web-series "Ms Marvel" and whether she ever wanted to cast a Bollywood star in "The Marvels". "I never considered that," she said. I guess we were simply trying to keep everything organic, so we didn't want to do any stunt casting. But there's always time, always time."

"I inherited an amazing cast in the Khan family and Kamala Khan," Nia DaCosta said of "The Marvels'" ensemble cast.

"Park Seo Joon was an actor I thought was wonderful, and when this character (Prince Yan) came along, I thought he'd be perfect for it. I was just excited for the opportunity to include more people from different backgrounds in the film, but I didn't feel pressured about it," added the filmmaker.

"The Marvels" will be released worldwide on November 10. Brie Larson will reprise her role as Captain Marvel, Teyonah Parris as Captain Monica Rambeau, and Iman Vellani as Ms Marvel in the upcoming film.

The final trailer for "The Marvels" was published earlier this week by the film's creators which included flashback glimpses of Iron Man, played by Robert Downey Jr, and Captain America, played by Chris Evans.