Netflix surprise-drops 'Jawan' extended versions on SRK's birthday

Yesterday, as the clock struck 12 pm, Shah Rukh Khan posted a hillarious promotional video and declared the biggest birthday surprise for his die hard fans.

As the actor turned a year older, Netflix released the extended version of "Jawan" and SRK appeared with his girl gang to announce the news of their splashing entry in OTT.

Birthday Jawan ka hai par gift sab ke liye We're good to go!

Jawan (the extended cut) is now streaming in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, only on Netflix pic.twitter.com/SBNBM9hBFB — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) November 1, 2023

It starts with Shah Rukh Khan, dressed as his Jawan avatar, calling Netflix. He requests that Jawan be made available on Netflix. "Or else their 'Tudum' will be 'budum,'" he continues.

Following a conversation between Shah Rukh and a voice on the phone concerning Mannat, the actor ultimately convinces Netflix to release "Jawan" early on the site. "A gift for you on my birthday," he says. 'Jawan' is available on Netflix."

Shah Rukh Khan's "Jawan" extended cut is available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Directed by Atlee, the film has an ensemble of the finest stars including Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara. The film also features Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Priyamani, and Sunil Grover. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles in the movie.