TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Nov 2, 2023 09:58 AM
Last update on: Thu Nov 2, 2023 10:07 AM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Netflix surprise-drops 'Jawan' extended versions on SRK's birthday

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Nov 2, 2023 09:58 AM Last update on: Thu Nov 2, 2023 10:07 AM
Photo: Collected

Yesterday, as the clock struck 12 pm, Shah Rukh Khan posted a hillarious promotional video and declared the biggest birthday surprise for his die hard fans. 

As the actor turned a year older, Netflix released the extended version of "Jawan" and SRK appeared with his girl gang to announce the news of their splashing entry in OTT. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

 

It starts with Shah Rukh Khan, dressed as his Jawan avatar, calling Netflix. He requests that Jawan be made available on Netflix. "Or else their 'Tudum' will be 'budum,'" he continues. 

Following a conversation between Shah Rukh and a voice on the phone concerning Mannat, the actor ultimately convinces Netflix to release "Jawan" early on the site. "A gift for you on my birthday," he says. 'Jawan' is available on Netflix." 

Shah Rukh Khan's "Jawan" extended cut is available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Read more

I am a mere actor: SRK on his 58th birthday

Directed by Atlee, the film has an ensemble of the finest stars including Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara. The film also features Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Priyamani, and Sunil Grover. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles in the movie. 

Related topic:
Shah Rukh KhanJawanNetflix
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Striking Hollywood writers reach tentative deal with studios

Striking Hollywood writers reach tentative deal with studios

Depp vs Heard: Netflix set to release infamous trial series

Depp vs Heard: Netflix set to release infamous trial series

Netflix, YRF sign a multi-year collaboration, to mark ‘new era of storytelling’

Netflix, YRF sign a multi-year collaboration, to mark ‘new era of storytelling’

‘Jawan’ first song ‘Zinda Banda’: SRK grooves with girl gang

SRK’s ‘Jawan’ surpasses ‘Gadar 2’, becomes highest grossing Hindi film

New 'Dunki' poster unveils international release date

1w ago
সরকারের সুদের খরচ
|অর্থনীতি

১ বছরে সরকারের সুদ পরিশোধে খরচ বেড়েছে ২২ শতাংশ

২০২২-২৩ অর্থবছর শেষে সরকারের মোট বকেয়া ঋণের পরিমাণ ছিল ১৬ লাখ ১৭ হাজার ৩১২ কোটি টাকা। অভ্যন্তরীণ ঋণের পরিমাণ ছিল নয় লাখ ৪৪ হাজার ৩৩৫ কোটি টাকা ও বকেয়া বৈদেশিক ঋণ ছয় লাখ ৭২ হাজার ৯৭৭ কোটি টাকা।

৪৬ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

‘বেতনের তুলনায় খরচ অনেক বেশি’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে