I am a mere actor: SRK on his 58th birthday

On his 58th birthday, Shah Rukh Khan delivered a midnight surprise in front of fans who had gathered outside his Mumbai house, Mannat.

SRK greeted his fans with folded hands, blew kisses, and also posed in his iconic open arms posture as part of his birthday gift for his fans.

A video from the midnight celebration shows admirers applauding loudly as he stands on his house's balcony. Shah Rukh wore an all-black ensemble that includes a black t-shirt and camouflage pants. He accessorised with a black cap and sunglasses.

Shah Rukh waved to his die hard fans, blew kisses and gave them thumbs up. Later on,he captivated the fans when he struck his signature stance to commemorate the occasion.

On Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, fans from all over India go to Mumbai. They have been waiting outside Mannat since midnight to wish the actor and catch sight of him. Many people bring birthday cakes, fanart, posters, chocolates, bouquets, and other items for the actor. Every year, on his birthday, the actor addresses his admirers. Cops were also placed in front of his house to keep the crowd in check.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh took to social media to dedicate a special message to his fans.

He described the celebration as "unbelievable," writing, "It's unbelievable that so many of you come & wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier than the fact that I can entertain you a bit. I live in a dream of your love. Thank you for allowing me to entertain you all. See you all in the morning…on the screen & off it."

Shah Rukh has tons of surprises in store for his fans. "Jawan" was released on Netflix on his birthday, with an extended version in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. According to sources, the teaser for his future picture, "Dunki," will also be released today around 11 am.