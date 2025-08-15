Extortion allegation: Asif Mahmud denies any involvement

A video clip has gone viral in which an expelled Bangladesh Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsaad leader is seen confessing to extorting money from former Awami League MP Shammi Ahmed.

In the video, the leader, Jane Alam Opu, claimed that on the day they took money from the former MP's house in Gulshan, he had met Adviser Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan in Gulshan.

However, Asif Mahmud yesterday denied having any involvement.

Police arrested Opu, who was a joint convener of Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsaad, on August 1 from Wari in the city over the extortion allegation.

In the 35-minute video, which surfaced on social media Wednesday night, Opu also said Riyad, a now-expelled leader of the same party, was involved in the extortion incident. Riyad has been arrested in the same case.

Speaking to BBC Bangla, Asif said he has known Opu since 2022, when Opu was involved with the Chhatra Odhikar Parishad.

"But after August 5, 2024, I have neither met him nor spoken to him. And this Riyad — I don't know him," he said.

Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat, Asif said he often goes to Nila Market on 300 Feet Road in the wee hours to have duck meat.

"If it's too late and the market is closed, we go to The Westin. But I can't recall if I went there that night or if I was present there at that time," he said, referring to the allegation.

"I don't think anyone has yet been able to present any evidence of my involvement," he added.

Referring to the allegation made by Opu's wife that Opu was taken to a political leader's house before the arrest, Asif said, "That is a serious accusation. It has come from the family and, so far, it seems credible. The claim that I was involved is entirely motivated."

OPU'S WIFE'S ALLEGATIONS

During a press conference at Shahbagh, Kazi Anisha, who claimed to be Opu's wife, alleged that BNP leader Ishraque Hossain was behind the leaked video. She also claimed that the video had been recorded at Ishraque's home.

She also alleged that the BNP leader was behind Opu's arrest.

According to Anisha, Opu was kept at the BNP leader's Gopibagh home between 11:30pm on July 31 and 7:00am the next day. She claimed that the video was shot there.

Anisha said Opu spoke to her over video call from Ishraque's home and sent her screenshots and photos, which she claimed matched the video circulating online.

When she met Opu at Kashimpur jail on August 8, he told her that he was kept at the Gopibagh house and pressured during remand to implicate Asif Mahmud and NCP Convener Nahid Islam .

The Daily Star tried to contact Ishraque several times, but calls and messages, including on WhatsApp, went unanswered.

WHAT WAS IN THE VIDEO

The footage, apparently recorded indoors, shows Opu speaking to someone off-camera. In response to a querries, Opu describes how, on the night of July 16 and into the early hours of July 17, he stopped under The Westin hotel in Gulshan and spoke to Asif, who was on a white motorbike, wearing a helmet.

Meanwhile, BNP Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed said it must be clarified whether any adviser is involved in the extortion incident.

"A question has been raised about whether any adviser of the government is involved [in extortion]. This must be clarified."

"This matter should be investigated. We want to see the full picture of this incident," he added.