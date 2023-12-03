‘House of the Dragon’ season 2 teaser promises ‘war between kin’

HBO released the initial teaser for the much-anticipated "Game of Thrones" prequel, "House of the Dragon", at the CCXP fan expo in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The season 2 teaser of the show strongly hints at an intense dragon battle.

The war that was promised by the end of the first season, intensifies in Westeros as the second season of "House of the Dragon" continues to chronicle the Targaryen dynasty's power struggles. The teaser quotes Rhaenys Targaryen, the Queen Who Never Was, stating, "There is no war so hateful to the Gods as a war between kin."

Additionally, she remarked, "And no war so bloody as a war between dragons." The teaser, which lasted over a minute, featured Alicent Hightower acknowledging, "Many will die, and the victor will eventually ascend the throne."

Taking place two centuries before the "Game of Thrones" storyline, the Emmy-nominated "House of the Dragon" draws inspiration from George RR Martin's "Fire and Blood". This series is a historical account of the Targaryen dynasty's ascendancy and decline. It commenced in 2022, showcasing the coronation of King Viserys I, who later designated his eldest child, Rhaenyra Targaryen, as the official heir.

In addition to Emma D'Arcy and Matt Smith, "House of the Dragon" season 2 will bring back Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Eve Best as Rhaenys Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velarion, Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen, Tom Glynn-Carney as Aegon Targaryen, Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria, and Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower.

Season 2 of "House of the Dragon" will consist of eight episodes, two less than the previous season. The show, under the guidance of new showrunner Ryan Condal, is set to take a slower pace compared to the first season. Although HBO has not yet revealed a specific release date, the premiere is scheduled for 'early summer' 2024, as confirmed by HBO CEO Casey Bloys in November.