‘Home Alone’ stars Macaulay and Catherine's tearful reunion

Macaulay Culkin, famous for his iconic role in the beloved holiday film "Home Alone", has received a well-deserved star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, due to his remarkable career.

The ceremony became an emotional one for Macaulay Culkin as he shared a heartfelt reunion with his on-screen mom, Catherine O'Hara, known for portraying Kate McCallister in the first two "Home Alone" films.

Catherine shared during the event, "'Home Alone' was, is, and always will be a global sensation. Families worldwide continue to embrace the tradition of watching and cherishing it each year, and the credit for this enduring appeal undeniably goes to Macaulay Culkin. Yes, it's true."

"Macaulay, congratulations. You so deserve your star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. And thank you for including me, your fake mom who left you home alone not once but twice, to share in this happy occasion. I'm so proud of you," said the actress.

Culkin wiped away tears beside the podium after the two shared a hug.

The official Instagram page of the Hollywood Walk of Fame posted Catherine O'Hara's video with the caption, "Welcoming Macaulay Culkin to the Walk of Fame with the legendary Catherine O'Hara!" Fans expressed their love for both Catherine and Macaulay Culkin.

Culkin thanked O'Hara and Natasha Lyonne (his co-star from 2003's Party Monster) for their heartfelt tributes in their speeches.

During his speech, Macaulay Culkin conveyed profound gratitude to his partner Brenda Song, referring to her as "absolutely everything." He expressed, "I'd like to thank Brenda. You are not only the best woman I have ever known but also the best I have ever known. You have given me all my purpose, and family, and, after the birth of our two boys, you have become one of my three favourite people."

"To wrap things up, and in the spirit of the holiday season, I just wanna say Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals," referencing a memorable moment from "Home Alone 2."

Apart from his iconic role in "Home Alone," Macaulay Culkin demonstrated his talent in several childhood-based films, such as "Uncle Buck", "The Good Son" and "Richie Rich." More recently, he graced the screen in the film "Entergalactic" embodying the character Downtown Pat.