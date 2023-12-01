Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth clash in 'Furiosa' trailer

Director George Miller is back in the wasteland with "Furiosa", the prequel to "Mad Max: Fury Road". Warner Bros has unveiled the first trailer for this action-packed instalment, featuring Anya Taylor-Joy, who shaves her head to portray Imperator Furiosa, a role initially played by Charlize Theron in the 2015 action film.

Positioned as the fifth instalment in Miller's "Mad Max" franchise, the prequel traces the journey of a young Furiosa finding her path after being separated from the Green Place of Many Mothers and thrust into a sinister world. The film also stars Chris Hemsworth and Tom Burke.

The latest footage was revealed at CCXP, Brazil's largest Comic-Con event, on Thursday evening. During the event, Taylor-Joy and Hemsworth joined Miller on stage to discuss insights into the characters.

"He's a complicated individual. He's a very violent, insane, brutal person who is born in the Wasteland, which is the world the 'Mad Max' saga takes place. He's a product of his environment. He has been birthed into a space where it's kill or be killed. He's learned to rule with an iron fist. There's a charisma to him and it's a very manipulative charisma," Hemsworth shared about his character, Dementos.

Miller directed the prequel and collaborated on the screenplay with Nico Lathouris. His previous contribution to the franchise, "Fury Road" featuring Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, and Nicholas Hoult, obtained widespread acclaim for its immersive world-building, adrenaline-fueled car stunts, and outstanding performances.

The film received an impressive 10 Academy Award nominations, spanning categories such as best picture, director, cinematography, and visual effects. Ultimately, it secured victories in film editing, sound editing, sound mixing, production design, makeup and hairstyling, and costume design.

Several key collaborators from "Fury Road", such as film editor Margaret Sixel, costume designer Jenny Beavan, and composer Junkie XL, are all making a return for "Furiosa". Cinematographer Simon Dugan is stepping in for the sequel, succeeding "Fury Road" director of photography John Seale, who retired after working with Miller on the genie romance film "Three Thousand Years of Longing".

"Furiosa" is scheduled to hit theaters on May 24, 2024. Warner Bros has also announced that the film will have an IMAX release.