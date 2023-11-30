Unscripted dating show based on ‘Sex and the City’ in development with creator Candace Bushnell

In a nostalgic yet contemporary move, American author and journalist Candace Bushnell, the creator of the iconic classic "Sex and the City", is set to bring a fresh perspective to the world of dating with an unscripted series, titled "Is There Still Sex in The City".

Written by Candace Bushnell for The New York Observer from 1994 to 1996, the newspaper column "Sex and the City" was later turned into an anthology and published as a book of the same name in 1996.

Now, the latest project, currently in development at Bunim/Murray Productions, promises to explore the dating escapades of four friends in their fifties, embarking on a "love do-over" in a picturesque country chateau.

The premise of the show is centred around the idea of these women exchanging their bustling city lives for a tranquil dating utopia. Each episode will see the group encountering a diverse array of men, including boy toys, senior-age players, wealthy suitors, and even fantasy men. As the logline intriguingly asks, "Who will really steal their hearts, and will our ladies be able to bring the sex back to the city?"

Photos: Collected

Bunim/Murray Productions, a division of Banijay Americas, is gearing up to present this new Bushnell-led series to potential buyers next month. The unscripted format is expected to capitalise on the popularity of dating shows while offering a unique angle by focusing on the often underrepresented demographic of fifty-something women and beyond.

Sarah Jessia Parker with Candance Bushnell. Photo: Collected

Candace Bushnell, often regarded as the real-life Carrie Bradshaw, expressed her enthusiasm for the project in a statement, saying, "Fifty-something women (and above) are the hottest new dating demographic, and I should know, I am one of them." Drawing from her own experiences, Bushnell aims to combine her passion for relationships with the opportunity to guide women through the complexities of a love do-over.

Snippet from the cinematic adaptation of "Sex and the City". Photo: Collected

Julie Pizzi, President of Bunim/Murray, commented on the project, stating, "We feel that Candace's brand has grown with her audience, and her expertise in the dating space is an incredible entry point for an immersive dating experiment." The collaboration between Bushnell and Bunim/Murray promises to deliver a show that resonates with a wide audience while offering a distinctive take on the dating landscape.

Candace Bushnell's influence extends far beyond "Sex and the City", with several of her novels, including "Four Blondes", "Trading Up", "Lipstick Jungle", "One Fifth Avenue", and "The Carrie Diaries". Two of her works, "Lipstick Jungle" and "The Carrie Diaries", were adapted into network TV series. Currently, Bushnell is scheduled to tour her one-woman show, "True Tales of Sex, Success and Sex and the City", in England, Italy, and Canada in 2024.