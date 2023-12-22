Top 10 finest TV series of all time,

Variety, the American magazine, has recently disclosed its compilation of the 100 best TV series of all time. However, this article specifically highlights the top 10 series from the list published last Wednesday.

I Love Lucy

The renowned sitcom "I Love Lucy" leads the rankings, broadcasted on CBS Television in the United States. Lucille Ball portrayed Lucy Ricardo, a New York housewife aspiring for stardom, with her husband Desi Arnaz also featured in the series. Spanning six seasons and 180 episodes, from October 15, 1951, to May 6, 1957, the show was directed by Marc Daniels, William Asher, and James Kern.

Mad Men

Securing the second spot is "Mad Men", a series centered around a prominent American advertising agency and its leader, Donald Draper, set in the 1960s. John Hamm gained pertinent recognition for portraying this character. Created by Matthew Weiner, the show aired seven seasons on the AMC channel from 2007 to 2015.

The Sopranos

This crime and psychological genre series follows the narrative of a mobster named Tony Soprano, portrayed by James Gandolfini. Created by David Chase, the series aired on HBO from 1999 to 2007.

The Simpsons

Created by Matt Groening, "The Simpsons", an animated sitcom, delves into the culture and lifestyle of America through the depiction of the Simpson family members. The series has been broadcast on Fox television since 1989.

Breaking Bad

The American crime drama series "Breaking Bad" holds the fifth position on the list. Created by Vince Gilligan, the series aired on AMC Networks Inc. from 2008 to 2013 and features Bryan Cranston, Anna Gunn, and many others.

Sex and the City

The series, created by Darren Starr, revolves around four women in New York—Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York, Miranda Hobbs, and Samantha Jones, serving as the main characters. Airing on HBO from 1998 to 2004, it captures the dynamic lives of these women.

The Wire

Produced by David Simon, the crime drama series aired on HBO from 2002 to 2008 and stars Dominic West, Lance Reddick, John Doman, and numerous others in various roles.

Seinfeld

The sitcom series, created by producers Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld, aired on NBC from 1989 to 1998. Starring Jerry Seinfeld, Jason Alexander, and various other actors, it left a lasting impact on television.

The Mary Tyler Moore Show

The sitcom series, created by James L Brooks and Alan Barnes, aired on CBS from 1970 to 1977. The series revolves around the lives and challenges of a young single woman and her friends, exploring both their professional and personal experiences.

Roots

Adapted from Alex Haley's novel "Roots: The Saga of an American Family", the TV series was produced by Marvin Chomsky, John Ehrman, David Greene, and Gilbert Moses. LeVar Burton, Robert Reed, and many others were part of the cast in this mini-series, which aired on ABC channel in 1977.