'Better Call Saul' records most losses in Emmy history despite 53 nominations

In a rather unfortunate tale of consistent near misses, "Better Call Saul" bid farewell after its six-season run without a single Emmy win. Despite accumulating a staggering 53 nominations over the years, the acclaimed legal drama left the 75th Emmy Awards empty-handed, once again, leaving fans disheartened.

The show, created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, served as a prequel to the iconic crime drama "Breaking Bad". Following the exploits of the witty yet morally dubious lawyer Saul Goodman, portrayed by Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill, the series delved into his entanglements with crime several years before his eventual collaboration with Walter White.

The 75th Emmy Awards marked the seventh consecutive nomination for "Better Call Saul" in the Outstanding Drama Series category. Despite being recognised across various categories, including Outstanding Lead Actor (Bob Odenkirk), Outstanding Supporting Actress (Rhea Seehorn), and nominations for Outstanding Writing and technical awards, the series faced tough competition from notable contenders like FX's "The Bear", HBO's "Succession", and Netflix's "Beef".

While its predecessor, "Breaking Bad", secured multiple Emmy victories and holds a place as one of the greatest TV shows, "Better Call Saul" found itself repeatedly in the shadows. The show's creators and cast, including Giancarlo Esposito and Jonathan Banks, delivered outstanding performances.

Despite the disappointment at award ceremonies, "Better Call Saul" has accumulated immense critical acclaim and retains a dedicated fan base. For those who missed its television run, the entire series, though not adorned with Emmy wins, is available for streaming on Netflix.