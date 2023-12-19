OTT rules internationally: Trending productions of 2023

An irrefutable aspect of content is its capability of churning out sub-trends on top of becoming a trend itself. This year, OTT platforms successfully presented a diverse range of content. Whether it be on the charts or social media, this medium has continued to dominate, proving that users have adapted to 'the future' faster than anticipated. Here are the most talked-about western OTT releases of 2023.

The Last of Us

The popular video game-turned-series racked up viewers, new and otherwise, with its debut on HBO's streaming platform this year. The debut season, based on the 2013 game, follows Joel (Pedro Pascal), a smuggler escorting immune teenager Ellie (Bella Ramsey) through the post-apocalyptic United States. The upcoming second season is expected to adopt the 2020 sequel, including elements of Abby's narrative. The series attracted the audience through sentiments presented immaculately. The trending character portrayals even made it to several Comic-Cons through cosplayers.

The Bear (Season two)

This series highlights the rise of a deserving underdog winning the spotlight employing sheer storytelling and acting. The seemingly simplistic approach to the making of the series gives it the pizzazz that lured many viewers in. The second season threads together an even better story arrangement compared to its first season by digging deeper into the individual stories of the ensemble characters. The recently unveiled news of the series being renewed for a third season was rejoiced by netizens all around.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

This prequel spin-off of Netflix's "Bridgerton" loosely depicts the ascent of Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz to prominence and power in the late 18th century. It was one of those creations that imparted small noteworthy moments throughout social media platforms via the hands of fans themselves. The fan-servicing fan-edits cooked up a storm, lasting several weeks after the season's release. This Netflix production easily falls under the category of a series with ardent followers. The themes and even musical choices surrounding this series made their way to real-life parties, such as bridal showers.

Succession (Season four)

This HBO-based dark-humour drama about power and family dynamics between an ageing media mogul and his four adult children unprecedentedly took charge of a tidal wave of fans since its inception. It enticed even more fans towards the release of its last season this year. The exacerbated impacts and consequences presented in this story about the modern-day elites wrapped up this year with a bang, leaving behind a never-ending spiel of debates online. Particularly about which problematic character amongst the lot should've won it all.

One Piece

Netflix's successful live-action adaptation of the 'cult-favourite' "One Piece" ignited hope of anime being triumphantly transitioned into a live-action series for what felt like the first time. The story follows Luffy and his crew as they seek the ultimate treasure to become the next Pirate King in a fantastical world of boundless oceans and exotic islands. Considering how anime is known for exerting extensive minute details into its storytelling, this live-action adaptation does a wonderful job of incorporating the required elements to execute itself as an endearing story, all while complementing the aptly eccentric VFX contributions.

Loki (Season Two)

Disney+ produced an outburst of joyous ripples throughout social media from netizens and specifically the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fandom with this season, that too only a few weeks ago. The plot of Loki claiming his throne, only to find it's not the one he anticipated, could potentially be the last season. In this case, the story can be said to have ended on a high note. In a way, the show also saved or reinvigorated collective faith in the superhero genre, which seems to have been glaringly declining in recent days.