Rick and Morty: The Anime teaser trailer unveiled

Adult Swim has finally unveiled a sneak peek trailer for the upcoming spin-off series, ‘Rick and Morty: The Anime’.

As the curtains fell on "Rick and Morty" Season 7 with the finale episode titled "Fear No Mort" on December 17, fans were left eagerly anticipating more interdimensional escapades. To satiate this hunger for cosmic chaos, Adult Swim has dropped a teaser trailer for the much-anticipated spin-off series, "Rick and Morty: The Anime".

While a concrete release date remains elusive, the anime adaptation is slated to grace screens in 2024, and the recently unveiled sneak peek offers a tantalising glimpse into the cosmic capers awaiting fans.

The one-minute-long teaser reveals Rick and Morty, accompanied by Rick's granddaughter Summer, embarking on an intergalactic mission in their spaceships. The spin-off is set to air on Max and Adult Swim, promising a fusion of the show's trademark humour with a distinctive Japanese twist.

Director Takashi Sano, tasked with helming "Rick and Morty: The Anime", acknowledged the weight of living up to the original show's legacy. Sano outlined his approach, aiming to infuse a uniquely Japanese flavour by compressing his favourite elements and capturing the essence of Adult Swim's 'cult-favourite' series. The 10-episode spin-off follows the success of five anime shorts commissioned by Adult Swim between 2020 and 2021.

The cast for the anime adaptation boasts familiar names, with Yōhei Tadano as Rick Sanchez, Keisuke Chiba as Morty Smith, Manabu Muraji as Jerry Smith, Akiha Matsui as Summer Smith, and Jun Irie as Beth Smith. Additionally, a new female character will join the ensemble, promising fresh dynamics within the Smith family.

While excitement buzzes around the prospect of more Rick and Morty content, the teaser trailer has sparked a range of reactions from fans. Some expressed enthusiasm, with one social media user exclaiming, "Looks both horrible and amazing at the same time, can't wait." However, not all reactions were positive, with critiques focusing on the animation style.

One user on Twitter commented, "So it's a worse version of the original, in Japanese," while another stated, "The animation looks terrible, but I'll check it out."