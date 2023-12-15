Amazon renews ‘Good Omens’ for final season

The acclaimed series "Good Omens" is set to conclude with its third and final season on Amazon Prime Video, announced the streaming platform, marking the impending end of the heavenly tale.

Based on the collaborative novel by Neil Gaiman and the late Terry Pratchett, "Good Omens" chronicles the enduring friendship between Aziraphale, a meticulous angel, and Crowley, a fast-living demon portrayed by Michael Sheen and David Tennant, respectively. The renewal signifies the narrative's closure after a journey spanning celestial battles and extraordinary escapades.

Photo: Entertainment Weekly

Originally intended as a limited series upon its 2019 premiere, the show was extended for a second season in 2021, a decision shaped by Gaiman's revelation of a sequel conceived alongside Pratchett prior to his passing in 2015.

Its season two, launched amid industry strikes, concluded with a gripping cliffhanger, hinting at Gaiman's expansive vision for the story's progression, leading to the imminent third season.

This upcoming and final season of "Good Omens" is set to commence filming in Scotland soon, aiming to bring closure to a story initially imagined by Gaiman and Pratchett in 1989.

Photo: Rotten Tomatoes

Expressing his enthusiasm, Gaiman shared, "Terry was determined that if we made 'Good Omens' for television, we could take the story all the way to the end." He emphasised that season three will centre on a thwarted Armageddon and the pivotal role of Crowley and Aziraphale in correcting the impending cataclysm.

Vernon Sanders, Amazon MGM Studios' head of television, lauded the series for its wit and comedic brilliance, highlighting Gaiman and Pratchett's exceptional creativity that made "goodness" enjoyable for viewers. He anticipated that the final season would maintain the captivating energy cherished by global audiences.

Neil Gaiman, under his first-look deal with Amazon MGM Studios, is set to continue with his involvement as executive producer, writer, and showrunner for "Good Omens" season three. Collaborating alongside him are executive producers Rob Wilkins of Narrativia representing Pratchett's estate, and BBC Studios Productions' head of comedy, Josh Cole.

"Good Omens" is a collaborative effort involving Amazon MGM Studios, BBC Studios Productions, the Blank Corporation, and Narrativia. Gaiman, concurrently developing his "Anansi Boys" TV series with Amazon MGM Studios, is committed to concluding the beloved "Good Omens" saga.