Andre Braugher succumbed to battle with lung cancer

The entertainment world mourns the loss of esteemed actor Andre Braugher, who tragically passed away earlier this week at the age of 61. His publicist, Jennifer Allen, disclosed to CNN on Thursday that Braugher had been grappling with lung cancer for several months leading up to his demise.

Initially characterised as a result of a "brief illness" upon the announcement of his passing on Monday, Allen clarified on Thursday that the underlying cause was indeed lung cancer.

Renowned for his remarkable performances in iconic roles, Braugher made a significant impact in both television and film. He gained prominence for his Emmy-winning portrayal in "Homicide: Life on the Street" and showcased his comedic prowess in the widely acclaimed NBC series, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine".

His illustrious career began with a powerful performance in the 1989 film "Glory", depicting a soldier during the war era. Braugher continued to leave an indelible mark in the industry, accumulating an extensive repertoire of film and TV credits throughout his tenure.

His talent was recognized with an Emmy Award for the FX miniseries "Thief" in 2006, amongst a total of 11 nominations during his career. Notably, Braugher's on-screen versatility was highlighted as he portrayed diverse characters, including his three-season stint opposite Ray Romano in "Men of a Certain Age".

However, Braugher's most recent and popular role was as Captain Raymond Holt in the comedy series "Brooklyn Nine-Nine", which spanned eight successful seasons. His exceptional performance earned him Emmy nominations for both shows.

The passing of Braugher sheds light on the prevalence of lung cancer, which ranks as the third most common cancer in the United States.

Statistics from the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention reveal that lung cancer causes more fatalities among both men and women in the country than any other type of cancer.

Andre Braugher is survived by his three sons and wife, fellow actor Ami Brabson, with whom he shared a union since 1991.