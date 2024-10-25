'Good Omens' to end with feature-length finale amid Neil Gaiman controversy

Amazon Prime Video has revealed that "Good Omens" will wrap up with a special, feature-length episode rather than another full season.

The beloved fantasy-comedy, adapted from Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's novel, stars Michael Sheen as the angel Aziraphale and David Tennant as the demon Crowley. The final 90-minute episode is slated to start filming in Scotland early next year.

In September, production faced an unexpected halt after Gaiman was accused of misconduct by two individuals in July—a claim he has categorically rejected.

According to a report and podcast by Tortoise, Neil Gaiman is reportedly under police investigation in New Zealand following allegations made by several women.

These accusations span over the past 20 years and involve women with whom Gaiman was previously in consensual relationships. The women allege they encountered instances described by the publication as "rough and degrading" treatment, which they claim was not always consensual.

One woman claims that Gaiman assaulted her shortly after their initial meeting, reportedly at his New Zealand residence in a bathroom setting. Another woman recounted that she first encountered Gaiman at a book signing and entered into a consensual relationship with him two years later.

She alleges that on multiple occasions, she endured aggressive and painful encounters that, she says, were neither desired nor enjoyable. In one instance, she claims there was a lack of consent altogether.

Gaiman has firmly rejected all allegations of non-consensual encounters, stating in response to the publication that "New Zealand police did not act on his offer to assist with one woman's complaint in 2022," which he interprets as a sign of its lack of credibility.

Despite his denial, the author has offered to step aside from the final "Good Omens" episode to allow production to proceed and bring the series to its intended conclusion.

NME had previously contacted Gaiman's representatives for additional comments about the pause in "Good Omens" production.

In September, fans initiated a petition to revive the Netflix series "Dead Boy Detectives," adapted from Gaiman's comic book series. The show was cancelled following the mounting allegations of misconduct against the author.