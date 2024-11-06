Cricket
AFP, Colombo
Wed Nov 6, 2024 01:33 PM
Last update on: Wed Nov 6, 2024 01:36 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Asalanka to captain Sri Lanka against New Zealand

AFP, Colombo
Wed Nov 6, 2024 01:33 PM Last update on: Wed Nov 6, 2024 01:36 PM
PHOTO: COLLECTED

Sri Lanka named their squads Wednesday for two T20s and three ODIs at home to New Zealand, with Charith Asalanka captain in both formats.

The first T20 match will be played at Dambulla on Saturday followed by the second a day later.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The first ODI will also be played at Dambulla, on November 13, with the next two shifting to Pallekele on November 17 and 19.

Sri Lanka are sixth in the ICC rankings in ODIs, a spot behind New Zealand.

In T20s the hosts are eighth to the Black Caps' fifth.

Sri Lanka ODI squad: Charith Asalanka (capt), Avishka Fernando,  Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Nishan Madushka, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Mohamed Shiraz.

Sri Lanka T20 squad: Charith Asalanka (capt), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga,  Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando and Asitha Fernando.

Related topic:
Sri LankaNew ZealandCharith Asalanka
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Anura Kumara Dissanayake Sri Lanka President

Anura Kumara Dissanayake takes oath as Sri Lanka's president

1m ago

World Cup winner Kerr thanks 'grandmas' for T20 inspiration

2w ago

Eliminated Sri Lanka deliver big win over Dutch

4m ago

SL beat NZ by innings and 154 runs to sweep series

1m ago

Kane Williamson tight-lipped about T20 future

4m ago
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

পাসপোর্ট পেতে আঙুলের ছাপ দিয়েছেন সাবেক স্পিকার, পুলিশ বলছে পলাতক

তবে শিরীন শারমিন কোথায় আঙুলের ছাপ দিয়েছেন, তা রহস্যই রয়ে গেছে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

গণমাধ্যমের ওপর হামলা-হুমকি বৈষম্যবিরোধী চেতনার পরিপন্থী: টিআইবি

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে