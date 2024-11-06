Asalanka to captain Sri Lanka against New Zealand

Sri Lanka named their squads Wednesday for two T20s and three ODIs at home to New Zealand, with Charith Asalanka captain in both formats.

The first T20 match will be played at Dambulla on Saturday followed by the second a day later.

The first ODI will also be played at Dambulla, on November 13, with the next two shifting to Pallekele on November 17 and 19.

Sri Lanka are sixth in the ICC rankings in ODIs, a spot behind New Zealand.

In T20s the hosts are eighth to the Black Caps' fifth.

Sri Lanka ODI squad: Charith Asalanka (capt), Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Nishan Madushka, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Mohamed Shiraz.

Sri Lanka T20 squad: Charith Asalanka (capt), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando and Asitha Fernando.