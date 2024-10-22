Tom Holland set for Christopher Nolan's next film and ‘Spider-Man 4’

Tom Holland is set for a packed schedule in 2025. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor has joined Christopher Nolan's upcoming project, which he will balance alongside filming the much-anticipated "Spider-Man 4".

This upcoming project will be Tom Holland and Christopher Nolan's first collaboration. Although the specifics of Nolan's next directorial venture remain under wraps, it is expected to be set either in a historical period, similar to "Oppenheimer" (2023), or in a futuristic setting like "Interstellar" (2014). Matt Damon, who has previously worked with Nolan on both of those films, is also part of this new project.

Christopher Nolan's upcoming film will be co-produced by his and his wife Emma Thomas' company, Syncopy Inc, in partnership with Universal Pictures. The two production houses are teaming up once again following the success of last year's Academy Award-winning hit, "Oppenheimer".

Before "Oppenheimer", Nolan primarily worked with Warner Bros, but their partnership ended after the challenges surrounding the release of "Tenet" (2020).

Warner Bros later produced Greta Gerwig's musical satire "Barbie", which competed with "Oppenheimer" at the box office and even surpassed its global earnings. The studio offered Christopher Nolan compensation for the fees he had waived when directing "Tenet" during the pandemic. Although Nolan graciously accepted the delayed payment, he still decided to pitch his next project to Warner Bros.

Tom Holland had no releases this year, with his most recent appearance being in Todd Graff's psychological thriller series "The Crowded Room" on Apple TV last year. In 2025, he will balance filming for Christopher Nolan's new project alongside "Spider-Man 4".

Holland first took on the role of the superhero in the Russo Brothers' 2016 hit "Captain America: Civil War" and has since portrayed Peter Parker in three solo films as well as two "Avengers" movies. "Spider-Man 4" will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, known for "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings".