What to watch on OTT this week

Every week new contents are added to the library of popular OTT platforms. Let's look at the list of the projects to look forward to this week.

'Off the Mark'

Category: Film

Director: Afsana Mimi

Streaming site: iScreen

Afsana Mimi made her directorial debut on the OTT platform with this project. The film's plot revolves around an aspiring cricketer from a small town. The 72-minute-long web-film was released on Thursday (May 30) marking the T-20 World Cup.

Located mostly in Bagerhat, the film features Arham, Mostafizur Noor Imran, and Sharmin Akter Shormi among others.

'Panchayat 3'

Category: Series

Director: Dipak Kumar Mishra

Streaming site: Amazon Prime Video

After the release of the first and second seasons of the comedy-drama, it became one of the most talked about series. The audience kept waiting for the third season, and finally, it came on May 28.

Based on village politics, and many other issues regarding the locality the series features Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Biswapati Sarkar, Faisal Malik, and Chandan Roy.

'Raising Voices'

Category: Mini-series

Streaming site: Netflix

A teenager files a complaint about sexual harassment at school, leading to an investigation. Many truths come to light, and various complexities of relationships must be confronted. Released on May 31, this Spanish series is created by Eduardo Cortés, David Ulloa, and Marta Font. The main two characters are played by Nicole Wallace and Clara Galle.

'Camden'

Category: Documentary

Streaming site: Disney+ Hotstar

The documentary focuses on the Camden area of London, which has changed the lives of many musicians. Along with known and unknown information, the documentary includes many rare photos, videos, and interviews.

'Die Hart 2: Die Harter'

Category: Film

Director: Eric Appel

Streaming site: Amazon Prime Video

Hart is planning an innovative action film featuring unscripted and unexpected scenes to establish his legacy as the greatest. However, a blind spot leaves him vulnerable to a vengeful scheme from his past. Released on May 30, the Eric Appel directorial web-film features Kevin Hart, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Ben Schwartz among others.

'Abar Rajneeti'

Category: Series

Director: Sourav Chakraborty

Streaming site: Hoichoi

This gripping sequel to the Bengali political thriller "Rajneeti", was released on May 24. This season delves deeper into the intricate and ruthless world of politics in Rijpur, where power struggles and clandestine maneuvers are commonplace.

The new episodes feature a mysterious contender who shakes up the ongoing power struggle between a mother and daughter. Directed by Sourav Chakraborty and starring Kaushik Ganguly, Ditipriya Roy, Arjun Chakrabarty, and others, the series promises a thrilling and intense viewing experience.