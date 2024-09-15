All eyes on ‘Shōgun,’ ‘The Bear,’ and ‘Baby Reindeer’ for 2024 Emmys wins

For the second time in a single year, the Emmy Awards are preparing for another red-carpet event. The 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards will be broadcast live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles later today, showcasing the finest in television from 2023-2024. After last year's ceremony was delayed until January due to strikes, the Emmys' return this fall carries even greater significance.

While television takes centre stage, the atmosphere of the evening could be as politically charged as the shows being celebrated. With the US presidential elections on the horizon, ongoing humanitarian crises in Gaza and Ukraine, and a wave of protest movements, it's uncertain whether the boldest acts of defiance will emerge in acceptance speeches or through fashion choices. Celebrities have already turned the red carpet into a platform for protest, with many sporting striking political accessories, such as red pins in support of "Artists for Ceasefire."

Although the "peak television" era may have levelled off or even started to decline in quality, the vast array of contenders vying for Emmy recognition makes predicting winners difficult. Netflix is dominating the field this year with an impressive 107 nominations spanning 35 programs, positioning it as the clear leader in terms of numbers.

However, it is FX, with 93 nominations across only nine shows, that is generating the most excitement, particularly for "Shōgun". If the Japanese period drama persists its streak from the Creative Arts Emmys, where it won 14 awards, it could become the most decorated Emmy winner in history. FX is placing its hopes on this historical adaptation to secure victory, and given the critical and audience acclaim, it's a strong contender for the top prize.

HBO, typically a frontrunner, is in a somewhat diminished position this year with 91 nominations, significantly lower than its usual dominance. "True Detective: Night Country" leads the network's lineup with 19 nominations, but it's evident that HBO is up against tough competition from various platforms. The real intrigue lies with Apple TV, which earned 72 nominations for series like "Palm Royale" and "The Morning Show". After a record-breaking year, the big question is whether Apple TV will finally secure some major wins.

The acting categories this year feature a diverse mix of seasoned icons and rising stars. In the comedy race, Paul Rudd will compete against last year's winner Ebon Moss-Bachrach in the supporting actor category, while Carol Burnett is set to challenge both Meryl Streep and Sheryl Lee Ralph. Additionally, Robert Downey Jr has earned his first Emmy nomination for "The Sympathizer", a performance many consider a potential dark horse in the competition.

One of the night's biggest draws may not be the winners but the hosts. Emmy-winning father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy, famous for "Schitt's Creek", will take the stage as emcees, bringing their trademark humour and charisma to an event they're well-acquainted with. The Levys made history four years ago by sweeping the top comedy categories, and now they're returning to bring some lightheartedness to an awards show that's sure to have its share of serious moments.

If the Creative Arts Emmys are any indication, "Shōgun" is set to dominate the major drama categories. With a record-breaking 14 wins already under its belt, the show is poised to collect even more accolades on the main night. Anna Sawai, Hiroyaki Sanada, and Tadanobu Asano are strong contenders for lead actress, actor, and supporting actor, while "Shōgun's" talented creators seem primed to take home awards in the writing and directing categories. In contrast, "The Crown", once a favourite at the Emmys, may be overshadowed this year, though Elizabeth Debicki's portrayal of Princess Diana could still earn her a win.

In the comedy category, "The Bear" appears poised to replicate its past triumphs. The critically acclaimed FX series is a strong contender for Outstanding Comedy Series, with Jeremy Allen White favoured for lead actor, Ebon Moss-Bachrach in supporting, and Ayo Edibiri potentially securing her third acting win, though Hacks' "Jean Smart" is close behind. While "Only Murders in the Building" has performed well, it's unlikely to unseat "The Bear" from its leading position this year.

In the limited series categories, "Baby Reindeer" stands as the clear favourite. Jessica Gunning's powerful performance is widely regarded as the one to watch, and the series has garnered such critical acclaim that it seems unlikely "True Detective: Night Country" or any other contender will overtake it for the top prize.