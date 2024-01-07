Full winners list of 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

Winners of the 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards have been announced after a three-month delay caused by the Hollywood SAG-AFTRA strike. Check out the full list and discover the behind-the-scenes brilliance that captivated viewers and judges alike.

After a three-month delay caused by the Hollywood SAG-AFTRA strike, the winners of the 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards were finally announced on Saturday night at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles. The ceremony, while not the main Emmy gala, showcased the outstanding talents and contributions of individuals and teams behind the scenes.

Sam Richardson kicked off the event by winning the award for Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in "Ted Lasso". The night featured a mix of well-known and emerging talent, with shows like "We're Here" on HBO and Max, "Ms Marvel" on Disney Plus, and "Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration" on ABC taking home juried awards.

Amongst the notable winners, Netflix's "Wednesday" and HBO's "The Last of Us" dominated several categories. "Wednesday" secured Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series, Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music, and Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More). Meanwhile, "The Last of Us" took home awards for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series (Murray Bartlett), Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup, and Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour).

Other winners included "Succession" and "Queer Eye", showcasing the diverse range of outstanding television productions that captivated audiences and judges alike throughout the year.

The complete list of winners encompasses a wide array of categories, recognising achievements in acting, casting, cinematography, costume design, music composition, and more. Noteworthy mentions include "The White Lotus," "Blindspotting," "House of the Dragon," and "Only Murders in the Building."

While the Creative Arts Emmy Awards may not be the glitzy main event, it is a crucial acknowledgement of the often unsung heroes who contribute to the success of the television industry. The delayed ceremony only heightened the anticipation, making the announcement of the winners all the more significant.

Winners:

-Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series: Tim Robinson - "I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson" (Netflix)

-Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series: Jasmine Guy - "Chronicles of Jessica Wu" (Tubi)

-Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series: "The Bear" - Jeanie Bacharach, Mickie Paskal, Jennifer Rudnicke, and AJ Links (FX)

-Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series: "The White Lotus" - Meredith Tucker, Barbara Giordani, and Francesco Vedovati (HBO Max)

-Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: "Beef" - Charlene Lee and Claire Koonce (Netflix)

-Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming: Blindspotting - Routines: "The History" / "San Quentin Blues" (Starz), Jon Boogz, Choreographer

-Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: "The White Lotus" - Meredith Tucker, Barbara Giordani, and Francesco Vedovati (HBO Max)

-Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (Half-Hour): "The Mandalorian" - Dean Cundey (Disney+)

-Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour): "The Crown" - Adriano Goldman (Netflix)

-Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series: "Wednesday" (Netflix)

-Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: "Beef" (Netflix)

-Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling: "The White Lotus" (HBO Max)

-Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic): "Wednesday" (Netflix)

-Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes: "House of the Dragon" (HBO Max)

-Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Sam Richardson - "Ted Lasso" (Apple TV+)

-Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series: Murray Bartlett - "The Last of Us" (HBO Max)

-Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Judith Light - "Poker Face" (Peacock)

-Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Hiam Abbass - "Succession' (HBO Max)

-Outstanding Main Title Design: "The Last of Us" (HBO Max)

-Outstanding Motion Design: "Ms Marvel" (Disney+)

-Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score): "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" - Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson (The Roku Channel)

-Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score): "The White Lotus": "In the Sandbox" - Cristobal Tapia de Veer (HBO Max)

-Outstanding Music Supervision: "The White Lotus": "Bull Elephants" - Gabe Hilfer (HBO Max)

-Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music: "Wednesday" - Danny Elfman (Netflix)

-Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics: "Ted Lasso": "So Long, Farewell" - "A Beautiful Game" by Ed Sheeran, Max Martin, and Foy Vance (Apple TV+)

-Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling: Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Netflix)

-Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic): The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Prime Video)

-Outstanding Period Costumes for a Series: The Great (Hulu)

-Outstanding Period Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

-Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series: The White Lotus: "Arrivederci" - John M Valerio (HBO Max)

-Outstanding Picture Editing for a Multi-Camera Comedy Series: Night Court: "Pilot" - Kirk Benson and Chris Poulos (NBC)

-Outstanding Picture Editing for a Single-Camera Comedy Series: What We Do in the Shadows: "Go Flip Yourself" - Yana Gorskaya and Dane McMaster (FX)

-Outstanding Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" - Jamie Kennedy (The Roku Channel)

-Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More): "Wednesday" (Netflix)

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More): "Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities" (Netflix)

-Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour): Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

-Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup: The Last of Us (HBO Max)

-Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation: The Bear (FX)

-Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour): "The Last of Us" (HBO Max)

-Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special: "Prey" (Hulu)

-Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation: "The Bear" (FX)

-Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour): "The Last of Us" (HBO Max)

-Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: "Daisy Jones & the Six" (Prime Video)

-Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie: "The Last of Us" (HBO)