Mon Mar 11, 2024 11:02 AM
Last update on: Mon Mar 11, 2024 11:45 AM

Stars wear red pins to the Oscars to call for ceasefire in Gaza

Mon Mar 11, 2024 11:02 AM
Stars wear red pins to the Oscars to call for ceasefire in Gaza
The red carpet wasn't the only eye-catching red item at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday night.

Several stars, including Grammy winner Billie Eilish and Oscar nominee Mark Ruffalo, wore red pins representing Artists4Ceasefire, five months after Israel attacked Palestine. More than 30,000 people have been killed since the war in Gaza began in October.

The pins feature an orange hand with a black heart inside, surrounded by a red circle.

"The pin symbolises collective support for an immediate and permanent cease-fire, the release of all of the hostages and the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza," the group said in a press release.

The New York Times points out that actors Tony Shalhoub and Ebon Moss-Bachrach sported the pins at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

And other symbols representing the same cause have been spotted on red carpets throughout the awards season. At the 2024 Golden Globes, J Smith-Cameron from the show "Succession" wore a yellow ribbon to support the release of the 136 hostages taken by Hamas on October 7, 2023. About 30 are presumed to be dead, according to a recent Israel intelligence assessment reviewed by the New York Times.
 

