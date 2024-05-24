Chris Hemsworth receives Hollywood Walk of Fame star, reunites with Robert Downey Jr

On Wednesday, "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" star Chris Hemsworth became the next celebrity to have received a Hollywood star in honour of his contributions to cinema. Meanwhile, his long-time co-star Robert Downey Jr from the Marvel Cinematic Universe graced the event and proceeded to teasingly roast Chris during their reunion at the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Australian actor received the star in the presence of his family and friends at the Hollywood Walk of Fame. During the delivery of his speech at the ceremony, Robert gave a shout to his "fellow avengers" as he had asked them for a triad of words describing Chris.

The remarks were funny including Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton/ Hawkeye) lauding Chris in three words, "Absurdly, annoyingly amazing." He moved on to express that The Incredible Hulk, aka Mark Ruffalo's described Chris as a "friend from work". Scarlett Johansson, who portrayed Black Widow, referred to Chris as a "sensitive leading lady". Holding onto the finest, Robert read out Chris Evans' words and revealed he called him the "second best Chris".

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce honoured the Australian actor who was accompanied by his wife, Elsa Pataky, and their three children — daughter India Rose and twin sons Sasha and Tristan. Chris' "Furiosa" co-star Anya Taylor along with the director George Miller were also present at the ceremony.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame features an iconic sidewalk show located in LA to display stars' names to pay homage to their contribution to the world of cinema.

In a statement released by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, they expressed, "We are proud to honour Chris Hemsworth with a well-deserved star. Chris is known for his remarkable performances that have captivated audiences worldwide... along with his many fans, I am sure his fellow Australians will be so happy to know that we are adding another talented Aussie to our iconic Walk of Fame."