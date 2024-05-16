Cannes 2024: ‘Furiosa’ gets 7-minute standing ovation, Chris violates Cannes law

The Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy starrer "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga", which premiered at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival received a roaring seven-minute-long standing ovation.

According to a recent report by The Hollywood Reporter, the fifth instalment in the action franchise premiered in the presence of Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, and director George Miller at the Grand Lumiere Theatre.

Photo: Reuters

For the occasion, Anya wore a stunning champagne-coloured Dior ball gown with a platinum necklace that features over 68 carats of diamonds. Complementing her look are 18-karat white gold diamond earrings and two platinum diamond rings from Tiffany & Co.

Meanwhile, Chris chose black trousers with a white blazer and shirt (though this violated the dress code at Cannes). According to the festival's website, attendees are required to wear a dinner jacket (tuxedo) with a bow tie or an evening dress to Gala screenings. Alternatively, one may opt for a cocktail dress, a dark trouser suit, a dressy top with black trousers, a black dress, or a black or midnight blue suit with a bow tie in the absence of formal attire.

Photo: AFP

After the premiere, the three of them stood up, smiling and embracing each other. Baz Luhrmann, the director of "Elvis" who was also in the audience, hugged George Miller.

In "Furiosa", Anya Taylor-Joy takes on the role originally played by Charlize Theron in 2015's "Mad Max: Fury Road". Chris Hemsworth portrays a demented warlord in this action spectacle, which is set a decade before the events of the 2015 release.

For 28-year-old Taylor-Joy, "Furiosa" at Cannes was a full-circle moment. Her first visit to the festival was in 2017 to receive a Chopard trophy as an emerging actor, presented by the original Furiosa, Charlize Theron, the star of "Fury Road".

While this year's Cannes boasts many prominent upcoming premieres, including Francis Ford Coppola's "Megalopolis" and Yorgos Lanthimos' "Kinds of Kindness" starring Emma Stone, the debut of "Furiosa" was undoubtedly the biggest Hollywood event of the festival. Attendees included jury head Greta Gerwig, Eva Green, Naomi Campbell, and Baz Luhrmann.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 24, 2024.