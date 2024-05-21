‘Furiosa’ to premiere at Star Cineplex alongside its global release date

"Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" is all set to screen in Bangladesh on the same day as its global release date, after its star-studded premiere at Cannes. The Warner Bros film which is a prequel to "Mad Max: Fury Road" (2015) will be released in theatres on May 24 across the world.

During its premiere at Cannes, the film received a seven-minute-long standing ovation. The event was attended by its primary cast members Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, and director George Miller.

In "Furiosa", Anya Taylor-Joy takes on the role originally played by Charlize Theron in "Mad Max: Fury Road". On the other hand, Chris Hemsworth portrays a demented warlord in this action spectacle, which is set a decade before the events of the 2015 film.

"Furiosa" is an origin story that follows our soon-to-be Wasteland badass (Anya-Taylor-Joy) as she is kidnapped from her utopian home in the Green Place by a marauding motorbike gang led by the warlord Dementus (Chris Hemsworth).

The plot begins with Furiosa's mother failing to rescue her, setting the stage for the young child's coming-of-age story as a captive. Eventually, she is reluctantly traded to Immortan Joe (Lachy Hulme) in exchange for stewardship of Gas World. Expected to grow into one of Joe's wives in the Citadel, Furiosa has other plans—namely, revenge.