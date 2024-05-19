Kiara Advani channels Audrey Hepburn's look at Cannes

Kiara Advani looked stunning in an off-shoulder pink and black silk gown, channeling a '60s Hollywood aura with its classic silhouette.

The Bollywood actress looked straight out of an Audrey Hepburn movie, exuding old-world Hollywood charm at the 77th Cannes Film Festival gala dinner.

Photo: Red Sea Film Festival

Notably her debut on the Cannes red carpet was truly a sight to behold. She dazzled in a pink and black off-shoulder gown, adorned with a striking oversized bow at the back. Her hair was styled in a high bun, and she completed her look with a statement necklace and black lace gloves.

Kiara attended the Women in Cinema Gala hosted by the Red Sea Film Festival in collaboration with Vanity Fair Europe in Cannes. She was honoured alongside Aseel Omran, Adhwa Fahad, Ramata-Toulaye Sy, Sarocha Chankimha (also known as Freen), and Salma Abu Deif. This event thereby honours the achievements of women in the entertainment industry from around the world.

In a viral video from the event, Kiara spoke about her career and debut at Cannes. "It's going to be a decade in my career now, so I think it comes at a very special moment as well. I'm truly so humbled to be here at Cannes for the first time and be honoured by the Red Sea Foundation for Women in Cinema. It's just such a humbling experience."

So far, Kiara has revealed two looks since checking into the French Riviera. Earlier, she attended the Red Sea Film Festival on day two, looking stunning in an orange bodycon outfit. She also wore an ivory crepe satin dress featuring a thigh-high slit in Cannes. The outfit, from designer Prabal Gurung, was elevated with large matching earrings and heels, adding a touch of elegance to her simple yet classyensemble.