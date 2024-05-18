Cannes 2024: Aishwariya Rai stuns in electric blue dress on day two

Earlier, Bollywood beauty Aishwarya Rai stunned everyone at the premiere of the Hollywood film "Megalopolis" in a breathtaking black and gold strapless custom Falguni Shane Peacock couture gown. Yesterday, the gorgeous actress made another striking entry with her second-day look at Cannes 2024.

On Friday, Aishwarya graced the red carpet once more, opting for a dramatic and stunning ensemble. She chose a silver outfit with turquoise accents by Falguni Shane Peacock and styled her hair in soft curls.

Photo: AFP

The actress truly looked like red-carpet royalty. Despite a recent injury that left her hand in a cast, Aishwarya did not let that stop her from slaying this look.

After her photos surfaced online, some lauded her look, while others brutally criticised her stylists for the bizarre outfit. Some even commented that her look was reminiscent of birthday party decor.

Photo: AP

Commenting on one of her videos, a user wrote, "Falguni & Shane Peacock took their name literally and made her look like a peacock who just came out of hibernation."

The "Ponniyin Selvan" actress has been walking the red carpet at Cannes almost every year since 2002, consistently making headlines with her fashionable yet classy sartorial choices.