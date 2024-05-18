TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat May 18, 2024 11:00 AM
Last update on: Sat May 18, 2024 11:17 AM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Cannes 2024: Aishwariya Rai stuns in electric blue dress on day two

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat May 18, 2024 11:00 AM Last update on: Sat May 18, 2024 11:17 AM
Cannes 2024: Aishwariya Rai stuns in electric blue dress on day two
Photo: AFP

Earlier, Bollywood beauty Aishwarya Rai stunned everyone at the premiere of the Hollywood film "Megalopolis" in a breathtaking black and gold strapless custom Falguni Shane Peacock couture gown. Yesterday, the gorgeous actress made another striking entry with her second-day look at Cannes 2024.

On Friday, Aishwarya graced the red carpet once more, opting for a dramatic and stunning ensemble. She chose a silver outfit with turquoise accents by Falguni Shane Peacock and styled her hair in soft curls.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Cannes 2024: Aishwariya Rai stuns in electric blue dress on day two
Photo: AFP

The actress truly looked like red-carpet royalty. Despite a recent injury that left her hand in a cast, Aishwarya did not let that stop her from slaying this look.

After her photos surfaced online, some lauded her look, while others brutally criticised her stylists for the bizarre outfit. Some even commented that her look was reminiscent of birthday party decor.

Cannes 2024: Aishwariya Rai stuns in electric blue dress on day two
Photo: AP

Commenting on one of her videos, a user wrote, "Falguni & Shane Peacock took their name literally and made her look like a peacock who just came out of hibernation."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s look at Cannes wows despite injured hand
Read more

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s look at Cannes wows despite injured hand

The "Ponniyin Selvan" actress has been walking the red carpet at Cannes almost every year since 2002, consistently making headlines with her fashionable yet classy sartorial choices.

 

Related topic:
Aishwarya RaiCannes 2024
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ receives 10-minute ovation at Cannes premiere

1d ago
Bhabna brings ‘Crow’ fashion to Cannes red carpet

Bhabna brings ‘Crow’ fashion to Cannes red carpet

2d ago
Kerala nurses' story breaks India's Palme d'Or jinx in Cannes

Kerala nurses' story breaks India's Palme d'Or jinx in Cannes

1m ago
Bollywood Actress Aishwarya

Aishwarya addresses sexual harassment issues

6y ago

In pictures: Red carpet arrivals at Cannes

1d ago
বেড়েছে বৃষ্টির প্রবণতা, দূর হচ্ছে তাপদাহ
|আবহাওয়া

বেড়েছে বৃষ্টির প্রবণতা, দূর হচ্ছে তাপদাহ

এ সপ্তাহে সাগরে লঘুচাপের সম্ভাবনা, রূপ নিতে পারে ঘূর্ণিঝড়ে

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

মেডিকেল, ইমার্জেন্সি ভিসা ছাড়া বাংলাদেশি পাসপোর্টধারী যাত্রীদের ভারতে যাতায়াতে বিধিনিষেধ

৪৫ মিনিট আগে
push notification