Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s look at Cannes wows despite injured hand

The Cannes Film Festival this year brought in another striking appearance by Bollywood beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, representing L'Oréal beauty, as she made her first appearance at the festival with the premiere of the Hollywood film "Megalopolis".

However, this year's roaring applause was louder than usual as she walked down the carpet with an injured hand. She donned a stunning black and gold strapless custom Falguni Shane Peacock couture gown adorned with a sweeping train, dramatic white puff sleeves, and a white cast for her injury. Her gown features hand-beaten molten gold flowers and plates adding hefty weight to the overall look.

She chose an updo with brown highlights instead of her usual sleek hair, complemented by statement gold half-hoop earrings. Fans loved how the chosen hairstyle highlighted her features beautifully.

Aishwarya took the internet by storm as photos and videos of her posing for the crowd on the red carpet went viral. It was no surprise to see her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, by her side, assisting her injured mother in a video that also garnered widespread attention.

Evidently, fans were gushing over Aishwarya's outfit. One internet user cheekily remarked, "The queen of Cannes setting the example!" Another one said, "How is she pulling off so much, even with a broken hand? It's incredible! Aishwarya Rai's Cannes presence is truly exceptional!"