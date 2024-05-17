TV & Film
Arts and Entertainment Desk
Fri May 17, 2024 06:57 PM
Last update on: Fri May 17, 2024 07:39 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s look at Cannes wows despite injured hand

Arts and Entertainment Desk
Fri May 17, 2024 06:57 PM Last update on: Fri May 17, 2024 07:39 PM
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s look at Cannes wows despite injured hand
Photo: Collected

The Cannes Film Festival this year brought in another striking appearance by Bollywood beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, representing L'Oréal beauty, as she made her first appearance at the festival with the premiere of the Hollywood film "Megalopolis". 

However, this year's roaring applause was louder than usual as she walked down the carpet with an injured hand. She donned a stunning black and gold strapless custom Falguni Shane Peacock couture gown adorned with a sweeping train, dramatic white puff sleeves, and a white cast for her injury. Her gown features hand-beaten molten gold flowers and plates adding hefty weight to the overall look.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

She chose an updo with brown highlights instead of her usual sleek hair, complemented by statement gold half-hoop earrings. Fans loved how the chosen hairstyle highlighted her features beautifully.

Read more

In pictures: Red carpet arrivals at Cannes

Aishwarya took the internet by storm as photos and videos of her posing for the crowd on the red carpet went viral. It was no surprise to see her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, by her side, assisting her injured mother in a video that also garnered widespread attention.

Evidently, fans were gushing over Aishwarya's outfit. One internet user cheekily remarked, "The queen of Cannes setting the example!" Another one said, "How is she pulling off so much, even with a broken hand? It's incredible! Aishwarya Rai's Cannes presence is truly exceptional!"

Related topic:
Aishwarya Rai BachchanCannes Film FestivalBollywood beautyL'Oréal beautyAaradhya Bachchaninjured handmother-daughter duoBollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayanired carpetFalguni Shane Peacock couture gownstatement gold half-hoop earringsHollywood film Megalopolis
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

‘Furiosa: Mad Max Saga’ to make Cannes Film Festival premiere

‘Furiosa: Mad Max Saga’ to make Cannes Film Festival premiere

1m ago
Aishwarya-Abhishek

Fans excited for Aishwarya and Abhishek's 'Gulab Jamun'

5y ago

I treat fashion like art: Aishwarya on purple lipstick at Cannes

8y ago

Bachchan vs Bachchan in the box office this year

8y ago
Cannes Film Festival poster echoes scene from Kurosawa’s film

Cannes Film Festival poster echoes scene from Kurosawa’s film

3w ago
|আবহাওয়া

৪ বিভাগে আরও ৪৮ ঘণ্টার হিট অ্যালার্ট

ঈশ্বরদীতে আজ দেশের সর্বোচ্চ তাপমাত্রা ৩৯ দশমিক ডিগ্রি সেলসিয়াস রেকর্ড করা হয়েছে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

র‍্যাবের ওপর নিষেধাজ্ঞা প্রত্যাহার হচ্ছে না: মার্কিন পররাষ্ট্র দপ্তর

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification