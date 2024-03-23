TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Mar 23, 2024 11:41 AM
Last update on: Sat Mar 23, 2024 11:48 AM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

‘Furiosa: Mad Max Saga’ to make Cannes Film Festival premiere

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Mar 23, 2024 11:41 AM Last update on: Sat Mar 23, 2024 11:48 AM
‘Furiosa: Mad Max Saga’ to make Cannes Film Festival premiere
Photo: Collected

"Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" is all set to debut at the Cannes Film Festival. Directed by George Miller, this action-drama featuring Anya Taylor-Joy is amongst the most highly anticipated movies of the year.

The upcoming prequel to the highly praised film "Mad Max: Fury Road" is set to debut globally at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. However, it will be showcased outside the competition at the Grand Theatre Lumière in le Palais des Festivals on May 15.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Miller stated that the concept for this prequel has been with him for more than ten years.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to return to the Festival de Cannes – along with Anya, Chris, and Tom [Burke] – to share 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'. There is no better place than La Croisette to experience this film with audiences on the world stage," the director expressed.

In 2015, "Mad Max: Fury Road", directed by Miller, debuted at the festival. Following its release, the post-apocalyptic action movie featuring Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy garnered acclaim from both critics and viewers. It amassed USD 380.4 million in global box office earnings.

The film received numerous accolades, notably securing six wins out of ten Oscar nominations at the 88th Academy Awards.

Cillian Murphy is 'definitely' returning for ‘Peaky Blinders’ movie
Read more

Cillian Murphy is 'definitely' returning for ‘Peaky Blinders’ movie

In the upcoming film, Anya Taylor-Joy will portray Imperator Furiosa, the character of the war captain previously played by Charlize Theron in the 2015 action film.

Set more than a decade before the events of "Fury Road", the movie will delve into the life of a young Furiosa after she is abducted from the Green Place of Many Mothers by bikers. It will follow her journey as she strives to find her way back home.

Chris Hemsworth is set to portray the villainous Warlord Dementus in the film. Other notable cast members include Tom Burke, Lachy Hulme, Nathan Jones, and Angus Sampson.

"Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" is scheduled for release in theatres on May 24.

Related topic:
Furiosa: Mad Max SagaCannes Film FestivalGeorge MillerAnya Taylor-JoyMad Max: Fury Road prequel
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Miller becomes oldest Commonwealth Games winner

75th Cannes International Film Festival

75th Cannes International Film Festival unveils official lineup

Aishwarya dazzles Cannes red carpet with ‘butterfly’ gown

Cannes Film Festival 2018

Festival de Cannes takes the curtain call

Anushka Sharma's Cannes debut with Kate Winslet, to honour women in cinema

|অনুসন্ধানী প্রতিবেদন

এনআরবিসি ব্যাংক: কিছু কর্মকর্তার জন্য সন্দেহজনক পুরস্কার

চার পর্বের ধারাবাহিক প্রতিবেদনের তৃতীয় পর্বে তুলে ধরা হলো কীভাবে ব্যাংকটি কেন্দ্রীয় ব্যাংক এবং নিজেদের মানবসম্পদ নীতি লঙ্ঘন করে তাদের ২৭ কর্মকর্তার বেতন অস্বাভাবিক বৃদ্ধি করেছিল।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

মস্কোর কনসার্ট হলে বন্দুকধারীর হামলায় নিহত অন্তত ৬০, আহত ১৪৫

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification