Eddie Murphy weds his longtime love Paige Butcher

Actor Eddie Murphy, 63, and Australian model Paige Butcher, 44, have tied the knot in a picturesque ceremony held on Tuesday, July 9, in Anguilla. Surrounded by a select group of family and close friends, the couple exchanged vows in an intimate setting, according to People magazine.

The newlyweds, who began their relationship in 2012 and got engaged in September 2018, share two children together—Izzy Oona, 8, and Max Charles, 5. This marks Murphy's second marriage and Butcher's first.

For the ceremony, Butcher dazzled in a stunning lace gown designed by Mira Zwillinger, while Murphy looked dashing in a white Brioni suit. The couple had recently attended the premiere of "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" in Los Angeles, where they were accompanied by Murphy's daughters—Bria, 34, Shayne Audra, 29, and Bella Zahra, 22—from his previous marriage to Nicole Murphy.

Judge Reinhold, Murphy's co-star from "Beverly Hills Cop", praised Murphy's devotion to his family. "He's crazy about his kids and his family. He's a family guy at heart," Reinhold remarked.

Though Butcher typically remains out of the limelight, she spoke warmly about Murphy at the 2020 Golden Globes, recalling his affectionate remarks and romantic nature. Murphy, in turn, expressed his gratitude to Butcher and their children when he received the Cecil B DeMille Award, acknowledging their unwavering support.

In addition to Izzy and Max, Murphy has eight other children: Eric, 34, Christian, 33, Myles Mitchell, 31, Shayne Audra, 29, Bria, 34, Zola Ivy, 24, Bella Zahra, 22, and Angel Iris, 17.