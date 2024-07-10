‘Shrek 5’ set for July 2026 release with original stars returning

DreamWorks Animation has officially announced the development of "Shrek 5", set for a release date of July 1, 2026. Fans of the beloved franchise will be thrilled to hear that original stars Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz are confirmed to return.

The participation of Antonio Banderas as Puss in Boots has yet to be confirmed. "Shrek 5" will be directed by Walt Dohrn, who has an extensive history with the series, having contributed as a writer and artiste on "Shrek 2" and "Shrek the Third," and as head of story on "Shrek Forever After", in which he also voiced Rumpelstiltskin. Gina Shay, a returning producer from the franchise, and Illumination founder Chris Meledandri will produce the film, with Brad Ableson serving as co-director, reported Variety.

Eddie Murphy recently revealed that he has already begun voice recording for the film and hinted at a potential Donkey spinoff. "We started doing ['Shrek 5'] months ago," Murphy told Collider. "I recorded the first act, and we'll be finishing it up this year. 'Shrek' is coming out, and Donkey's gonna have his own movie."

The "Shrek" franchise, which released four feature films between 2001 and 2010, turned DreamWorks Animation into a powerhouse studio. The original "Shrek" grossed USD 487 million worldwide and became the first winner of the Oscar for Best Animated Feature. "Shrek 2" grossed USD 928 million and both films competed for the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival. While "Shrek the Third" and "Shrek Forever After" received less critical acclaim, they still managed to gross USD 813 million and USD 752 million worldwide. Additionally, the "Puss in Boots" spinoffs were successful, grossing USD 555 million and USD 484 million, respectively.

In 2018, Universal Pictures tasked Meledandri, the producer behind the "Despicable Me" franchise and "The Super Mario Bros Movie," with overseeing a revival of the "Shrek" and "Puss in Boots" franchises. Meledandri has emphasised the importance of retaining the original vocal performances, which he believes were key to the series' success.

"When you look back on those vocal performances, they're awesome," Meledandri said. "The challenge for us has been to find something that really does feel like it's not simply yet another film in a series of sequels."

The recent success of "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," which grossed USD 484 million worldwide and earned an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature, reignited interest in a potential fifth "Shrek" movie. Eddie Murphy expressed his eagerness to reprise his role as Donkey, saying, "If [DreamWorks] ever came with another 'Shrek', I'd do it in two seconds. I love Donkey."

Meledandri confirmed that negotiations with the original cast members are progressing well. "We anticipate the cast coming back," he said. "Talks are starting now, and every indication that we've gotten is there's tremendous enthusiasm on behalf of the actors to return."