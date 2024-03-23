Cameron Diaz gives birth to second child

Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden have expanded their family once again! The couple, who exchanged vows in January 2015, revealed the birth of their second child, a son named Cardinal Madden, in an Instagram post on Friday.

In a heartfelt caption, Diaz, 51, and Madden, 45, shared their joy and gratitude, stating, "We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our son, Cardinal Madden. He is awesome, and we are all so happy he is here! For the kids' safety and privacy, we won't be posting any pictures - but he's really cute. We are feeling so blessed and grateful. Sending much love from our fam to yours. Best wishes and Good Afternoon!!"

The announcement featured a charming drawing that read, "A little bird whispered to me." The couple already shares a daughter named Raddix, who was born on December 30, 2019.

Diaz has been candid about the joys of motherhood and its impact on her life. In an episode of "The goop Podcast", she discussed how becoming a mother shifted her perspective on aging, expressing excitement about the years ahead.

She said, "It's totally opened up. I'm excited. I've got 50 or 60 years to go — I want to live to be 110 since I've got a young child."

Furthermore, Diaz has praised Madden as a father, describing him as the "best dad" during an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's late-night talk show.