Jeffrey Epstein documents reveal high-profile celebrities' names

Names like Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, Michael Jackson, and Prince Andrew were also part of the revealed documents, alongside Epstein's accusers, staff members, and witnesses involved in investigating Epstein’s activities.

Recently unsealed court documents from the Jeffrey Epstein case have shed light on a roster of prominent Hollywood stars, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Cameron Diaz, Cate Blanchett, and Kevin Spacey, amongst others, linked to the late financier's social circles.

The newly released documents, unveiled in a New York court, mention a spectrum of well-known personalities, emphasising their association with Epstein. Notably, figures like Bruce Willis were referenced in connection to the financier, who faced accusations of sex trafficking before his 2019 death by suicide.

However, it's important to clarify that the inclusion of these celebrities' names does not insinuate any involvement in Epstein's crimes. Rather, they were mentioned in conversations or identified as associates in the documents. One witness, testifying about Epstein's phone calls, mentioned interactions involving names like Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, and Bruce Willis, though confirming never having met DiCaprio personally.

The released documents, spanning two decades and including various media sources like newspaper articles, documentaries, interviews, and books related to the Epstein scandal, underscore Epstein's connections with high-profile individuals in Hollywood.

Judge Loretta A Preska presided over the unsealing of more than 170 names associated with the Epstein-Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking conspiracy. The list encompasses sex abuse victims, former Epstein employees, litigation witnesses, and others who were mentioned peripherally.

The release of these records follows a request made by the Miami Herald in a civil case brought by one of Epstein's victims, which settled subsequently. While some parts of the records were previously public, Judge Preska deliberated on additional sections initially withheld due to privacy concerns.

Epstein's initial arrest in 2005 in Palm Beach, Florida, for allegedly paying a 14-year-old girl for sex, led to a plea deal in 2008, where he admitted to a single victim-related charge. He served 13 months in a work-release programme.

Numerous famous figures distanced themselves from Epstein post-conviction, yet he continued his social interactions with the elite for years. The judge maintained redactions to protect the identities of sexual abuse victims within the documents. Names previously listed as J Doe were unveiled through this recent unsealing, many already known through prior public identification as Epstein's associates.