TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Jun 12, 2025 12:44 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 12, 2025 12:50 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film
TV & Film

Netflix unveils animated spinoff ‘Stranger Things’

Thu Jun 12, 2025 12:44 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 12, 2025 12:50 PM
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Jun 12, 2025 12:44 PM Last update on: Thu Jun 12, 2025 12:50 PM
Netflix unveils animated spinoff ‘Stranger Things’
Photo: Collected

Netflix has officially announced "Stranger Things: Tales From '85", an animated spinoff of the hit sci-fi series, during its presentation at the Annecy Film Festival. Set in the winter of 1985 between Seasons 2 and 3 of the original show, the series promises a blend of nostalgia and fresh storytelling.

The animated adventure will follow the core Hawkins gang along with a new character, Nikki—a mohawked rebel with a sharp attitude—as they battle bizarre monsters in a new paranormal mystery.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Inspired by classic Saturday morning cartoons like "Scooby-Doo" and "The Real Ghostbusters", the show will pair retro vibes with cutting-edge animation reminiscent of "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" and "Arcane". 

Character designs are by Meybis Ruiz Cruz, and monster creations—ranging from zombie pumpkins to a snow shark—come from renowned designer Carlos Huante.

Produced by "Stranger Things" creators the Duffer Brothers via Upside Down Pictures, alongside Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, Hilary Leavitt, and Eric Robles of Flying Bark Productions, the series is set to premiere in 2026.

‘Taandob’ and ‘Insaaf’ sequels confirmed after Eid box office success
Read more

‘Taandob’ and ‘Insaaf’ sequels confirmed after Eid box office success

Meanwhile, fans can look forward to the fifth and final season of the live-action "Stranger Things", set to be released in three parts—starting November 26 and concluding on New Year's Eve.

Related topic:
NetflixStranger Things: Tales From '85animated spinoff
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Netflix revives ‘Scooby-Doo’ in new live-action series

Netflix revives ‘Scooby-Doo’ in new live-action series

2m ago
Crime drama ‘Adolescence’ takes Netflix by storm

Crime drama ‘Adolescence’ takes Netflix by storm

2m ago
‘Squid Game’ Season 2 criticised by fans as ‘pointless’

‘Squid Game’ Season 2 criticised by fans as ‘pointless’

5m ago

AI will become a Madison Avenue sensation in 2025

5m ago
Netflix logo on phone

Netflix hikes subscription fees for US users

4m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

‘তারেক রহমানের যেকোনো দিন দেশে ফিরতে কোনো অসুবিধা নেই’

‘বাংলাদেশের নাগরিক যদি ওদের দেশে থাকে, তাহলে আমরা অবশ্যই নিবো। কিন্তু তারা প্রপার চ্যানেলে আসতে হবে।’

৪৮ মিনিট আগে
|বাণিজ্য

৪ বছরের মধ্যে কোরবানির পশু বিক্রি সর্বনিম্ন, কারণ কী

এইমাত্র