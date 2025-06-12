Netflix unveils animated spinoff ‘Stranger Things’

Netflix has officially announced "Stranger Things: Tales From '85", an animated spinoff of the hit sci-fi series, during its presentation at the Annecy Film Festival. Set in the winter of 1985 between Seasons 2 and 3 of the original show, the series promises a blend of nostalgia and fresh storytelling.

The animated adventure will follow the core Hawkins gang along with a new character, Nikki—a mohawked rebel with a sharp attitude—as they battle bizarre monsters in a new paranormal mystery.

Inspired by classic Saturday morning cartoons like "Scooby-Doo" and "The Real Ghostbusters", the show will pair retro vibes with cutting-edge animation reminiscent of "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" and "Arcane".

Character designs are by Meybis Ruiz Cruz, and monster creations—ranging from zombie pumpkins to a snow shark—come from renowned designer Carlos Huante.

Produced by "Stranger Things" creators the Duffer Brothers via Upside Down Pictures, alongside Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, Hilary Leavitt, and Eric Robles of Flying Bark Productions, the series is set to premiere in 2026.

Meanwhile, fans can look forward to the fifth and final season of the live-action "Stranger Things", set to be released in three parts—starting November 26 and concluding on New Year's Eve.