Shakira makes history with dazzling halftime show at Copa America final

The Colombian superstar steals the spotlight during Argentina vs. Colombia championship match.

Shakira made history with her debut halftime performance at the Copa America final last Sunday (July 14). As Argentina faced Colombia, the global sensation took the Hard Rock Stadium by storm, delivering a spectacular medley of her greatest hits.

Sponsored by Verizon, Shakira dazzled in a metallic silver skirt and halter top, opening with her iconic song "Hips Don't Lie." Amidst her performance, she passionately exclaimed, "Te Quiero, Colombia!" (I love you, Colombia). Accompanied by dancers and robotic performers, Shakira continued with her hits "Te Felicito," "TQG," and "Puntería," showcasing her impeccable dancing skills.

The televised performance featured stunning visuals, including 3D wolves and floating gems, symbolising her new artistic era. Shakira, known for her performances at major sports events, such as the World Cup, Davis Cup, NBA All-Star, and Super Bowl, made this her first appearance at the oldest international soccer tournament.

This event also marked the first extended halftime show at a Copa America match, capitalising on the US tradition of elaborate halftime spectacles.

CONMEBOL President Alejandro Domínguez praised Shakira, saying, "Shakira is an extraordinary South American star who has dazzled the entire world. Her songs are sung and danced to in every corner of the planet, turning her art into a global phenomenon that crosses borders and is enjoyed by millions of people. We are sure that her performance at the Copa América USA 2024 will enhance the message of healthy passion and unity through sport."

The event also featured performances by Karol G, who sang Colombia's national anthem, and Abel Pintos, who performed Argentina's anthem. Additional musical stars like Feid and Maluma were present at the match.

In the United States, Copa América 2024 was broadcast in Spanish on Univision, TUND, and UniMás, with streaming available on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream, and TUND's platforms. The halftime show was also viewable on FOX, Fubo Sports, Fox Sports App, FOXsports.com, TyC Sports Internacional, and FOX Sports 1.