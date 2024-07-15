TV & Film
Mon Jul 15, 2024 02:10 PM
Last update on: Mon Jul 15, 2024 02:10 PM

'Despicable Me' makes animation history with $5b milestone

Photos: Collected

Popular animation film "Despicable Me 4" recently dominated the international box office, raking in an impressive USD 88 million and bringing its global earnings to USD 437.8 million. 

This success has propelled the "Despicable Me" franchise to a historic achievement— it is now the first animated series to surpass USD 5 billion in global box office revenue.

The fourth instalment of the beloved series sees Steve Carell return as the reformed supervillain Gru, now facing off against Will Ferrell's character Maxime Le Mal, an old schoolmate turned adversary. 

The movie is showing in nearly 80 international markets, including China, where it premiered on 35,000 screens across 11,000 locations, earning USD 11.8 million. The film is produced by Universal and Illumination.

Meanwhile, Disney and Pixar's "Inside Out 2" continues its successful run, generating USD 50.2 million across 47 territories. This sequel has now amassed USD 777.5 million internationally, making it the fifth highest-grossing animated film ever, overtaking "Despicable Me 3".

Globally, "Inside Out 2" has earned USD 1.36 billion, making it the only 2024 release to join the USD 1 billion club.

Warner Bros launched "Twisters" in 38 markets, including Australia, Mexico, and Brazil, ahead of its domestic release. The sequel to 1996's "Twister" earned USD 11.5 million and will expand to major European markets next week. 

Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, "Twisters" stars Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Anthony Ramos, with Universal holding North American distribution rights.

Additionally, Paramount's "A Quiet Place: Day One" grossed USD 10.4 million from 67 markets in its third weekend, bringing its international total to USD 104.5 million and its global haul to USD 220.7 million.

Related topic:
Despicable MeDespicable Me 4Despicable Me franchiseDespicable Me hits $5 billion markSteve CarellSteve Carell as Gru
