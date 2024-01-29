‘Despicable Me 4’ drops trailer introducing characters

Universal and Illumination have dropped the much-anticipated trailer for "Despicable Me 4", reuniting fans with the lovable Gru and the mischievous Minions. Scheduled for release on July 3, 2024, the latest instalment in the animated franchise promises a fresh adventure for Gru, voiced by Steve Carell.

The storyline follows Gru's journey as a reformed supervillain striving to do good and build a family. Returning cast members include Kristen Wiig, Miranda Cosgrove, Steve Coogan, Chris Renaud, Dana Gaier, and Pierre Coffin.

"Despicable Me 4" introduces new characters voiced by renowned actors such as Will Ferrell, Joey King, Sofia Vergara, Stephen Colbert, Chloe Fineman, and Madison Polan. Ferrell takes on the role of Maxime Le Mal, Gru's new nemesis, while Vergara voices Valentina, Maxime's femme fatale girlfriend.

Building on the narrative of the previous films, Gru and Lucy, voiced by Wiig, welcome a new addition to their family—Gru Jr, their son. This expansion comes after the second film's revelation of Gru's long-lost twin brother, Dru, also voiced by Steve Carell.

"Despicable Me 3" achieved immense box office success in 2017, surpassing the USD 1 billion mark worldwide and becoming the highest-grossing animated film franchise, outpacing even the beloved "Shrek" series. The franchise's enduring popularity can be attributed to its iconic characters, particularly the Minions, who have spawned their own spinoff films, "Minions" and "Minions: The Rise of Gru".

Chris Meledandri, co-founder of Illumination, produces the film, with Chris Renaud, director of "Despicable Me" and "Despicable Me 2", co-directing alongside Patrick Delage. Mike White serves as the writer for the highly anticipated sequel.