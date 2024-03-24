‘Joker 2’ will be a 'jukebox musical' with 15 songs

The Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga starrer "Joker 2" is highly anticipated, generating significant excitement. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see Lady Gaga's portrayal of Harley Quinn alongside Phoenix's Joker in "Joker: Folie à Deux", and their dynamic chemistry on the silver screen.

Surprisingly, according to Variety, "Joker 2" will be a musical, incorporating covers of fifteen well-known songs carefully selected to match the dark and mysterious atmosphere of Gotham.

One of these songs is "That's Entertainment" from the 1953 musical romantic film "The Band Wagon", famously associated with Judy Garland, to whom Lady Gaga has paid homage on multiple occasions.

It's also suggested that many of the songs could fit into the genre of 'Jukebox Musicals,' known for their use of popular songs, often leading to box office success. Notable examples include "Mamma Mia!" and "Moulin Rouge!", the latter earning eight Oscar nominations. Moreover, "Joker 2" is poised to challenge the conventions of traditional musicals.

The report suggests the potential inclusion of original songs, although Warner Bros. has not officially commented on this or the potential participation of the Academy Award-winning composer from the original film, Hildur Gudnadottir. Nonetheless, a source hinted at her ability to "infuse her distinctive, evocative notes" into the musical arrangements.

Regarding the plot of the film, little information is available, except that it revolves around Harley Quinn and Arthur Fleck falling in love at Gotham City's Arkham Asylum.

Insider information suggests that the sequel will pick up where the first part left off, with Arthur escaping Arkham Asylum and evading the orderlies after killing a doctor.

The cast, including Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix, also features Zazie Beetz, Catherine Keener, and Brendan Gleeson. The screenplay was co-written by Phillips and Scott Silver.