Wed Apr 10, 2024 11:15 AM
Last update on: Wed Apr 10, 2024 11:26 AM

Joker trailer: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga cause mayhem in Gotham

Photo: Collected

The long-awaited trailer for "Joker Folie a Deux," starring Joaquin Phoenix, has been unveiled. Phoenix reprises his role as Arthur Fleck in this highly anticipated psychological thriller. Additionally, he joins forces with Lady Gaga, who portrays Harley Quinn, to wreak havoc in Gotham City.

The movie centers around music and dance, leading many users on X to liken it to "La La Land" for those with a touch of madness.

The 144-second trailer opens with a close-up of Fleck behind bars, being escorted by guards, likely within the confines of Arkham Asylum. "Hey Fleck, got a joke for us today?" asks one of the guards, to which Fleck remains silent.

As he passes by, Fleck's eyes lock with a woman (Gaga) among a group rehearsing a song. "I'm nobody. I haven't accomplished anything like you have," she confesses, displaying a profound admiration for Joker and possibly alluding to the chaos he inspired in the previous film.

The duo is depicted dancing passionately throughout Gotham City, from the rooftop of a towering building to the bustling streets below. Joker declares in the trailer that he is no longer alone. The preview culminates with Harley adorning a large 'Joker smile' on glass with lipstick, prompting Joker to reciprocate with his iconic grin. 

"Joker: Folie à Deux" represents a significant milestone as it marks Joaquin Phoenix's debut in a sequel, reuniting him with director Todd Phillips, who remains at the helm once again.

The film also features Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Harry Lotte in its cast. Todd Phillips and Scott Silver are credited as the writers, with Hildur Guonadottir overseeing the music. Additionally, Zazie Beetz will reprise her role from the first installment.

"Joker: Folie à Deux" is scheduled for theatrical release on October 4.

 

