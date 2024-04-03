‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ unveiled first poster alongside trailer release date

The highly anticipated sequel to the 2019 DC film "Joker," titled "Joker: Folie à Deux," has officially announced its trailer premiere date along with the first poster.

Scheduled for release on October 4, "Joker: Folie à Deux" has sparked excitement among fans eager to witness the next chapter in the Batman-adjacent saga. The film's trailer is set to drop on April 9 in the United States, with UK audiences able to catch it in the early hours of April 10.

The newly revealed poster offers a captivating glimpse into the film's aesthetic, featuring Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck/Joker and Lady Gaga's Harleen Quinzen/Harley Quinn engaged in a mesmerising dance. Joker is seen holding Harley Quinn, with both characters adorned in their iconic clown make-up. Notably, the UK version of the poster depicts Joker holding a cigarette, while the US version omits this detail.

In a recent audio preview shared on TikTok by the official movie's account, Gaga can be heard delivering a chilling line as Harley Quinn: "You can do anything you want… you're Joker."

Joining Phoenix and Gaga in the cast are Catherine Keener, Brendan Gleeson, and Zazie Beetz promising an ensemble of talent to bring the DC Elseworlds story to life.