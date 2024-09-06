Connection to Harley Quinn is deeply personal: Lady Gaga

Academy Award-winning actress Lady Gaga is set to bring the notorious character Harley Quinn to life in Todd Phillips' upcoming film "Joker: Folie à Deux", starring alongside Joaquin Phoenix, who reprises his role as the Joker.

In a recent interview with Vogue for their October issue, the Grammy-winning multi-talent opened up about her interpretation of Harley Quinn, revealing how her personal experiences shaped her portrayal of the iconic comic book villain.

Photo: Vogue

As the film's release approaches, Gaga shared that her connection to the character is deeply personal, making this performance especially significant for her.

"Harley Quinn is such an ingrained part of pop culture, but my approach to her came from a different place—my own struggles with internal chaos and mania," Gaga explained. "For me, it doesn't erupt loudly; it leads to a strange calmness. Women are often seen as overly emotional or hysterical when we reach a breaking point. But I started thinking—what if, when reality shatters, it doesn't make us wild, but instead, eerily quiet?"

She continued, "I approached the character through a lens of sensory memory: What's it like to move through the world constantly on guard, always prepared for whatever may come? And what happens when you mask all the layers of emotion and complexity underneath?"

Gaga also spoke about her relationship with fiancé Michael Polansky, who accompanied her to the world premiere of "Joker: Folie à Deux" at the Venice Film Festival earlier this week. She shared that it was her mother who first met Polansky and had a strong intuition that Gaga would one day marry him.

Photo: Collected

Reflecting on the early days of their relationship, which began just before the Covid pandemic, Gaga described how they spent over a year in quarantine together. She called that time "something truly special," as it allowed her to step away from the pressures of her career and focus on their relationship.

"It was heartbreaking to witness the devastation of the pandemic," Gaga said. "Not just the illness and loss of lives, but also the isolation people went through."

She continued, "I feel incredibly fortunate that I wasn't alone during that time. Meeting Michael was unlike anything I'd experienced before. He's incredibly intelligent and compassionate. Our lives are very different—he's a private person, and the only reason he's with me is because we're truly meant to be together."

Gaga expressed a desire for her fans to know how happy and healthy she feels now, especially since the last time they heard from her was during the release of "Chromatica", which she described as "an incredibly difficult period" in her life.

Photo: Vogue

"I was in a very dark place," she admitted. "For years, I struggled, but things began to shift. I had someone in my life who truly understood my pain and wasn't afraid to stand by my side. He made the effort to really know me, in the deepest sense, and that changed everything."

Beyond her role in "Joker: Folie à Deux", Gaga recently collaborated with Bruno Mars on a track titled "Die With a Smile" and is preparing to release her next album, currently known only as "LG7". The album is set to drop in February, with a single expected in October. Additionally, Gaga hinted at a secret music project currently in the works.

During the interview, Gaga also took a moment to praise some of the standout artistes in today's music scene, giving special recognition to Taylor Swift, Charli XCX, Chappell Roan, Billie Eilish, and Kesha for their innovative songwriting and powerful voices.

"I genuinely adore them," she said, her voice filled with emotion. "I go online, and sometimes it brings me to tears. I watch what they're doing, and all I can think is: Yes! Keep going!" With tears in her eyes, she added, "I'm not just rooting for them from the sidelines—I want them to know I'm with them, heart and soul. More than anything, I want them to feel true happiness in what they're creating."