Todd Phillips shares new images of ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’

Director Todd Phillips has delighted DC enthusiasts with a special holiday gift, unveiling fresh images from the upcoming film "Joker: Folie à Deux", starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga.

Phillips took to Instagram to extend holiday wishes, sharing two exclusive pictures and expressing, "Wishing everyone a happy holiday and a beautiful new year."

Joaquin Phoenix is set to reprise his iconic role as the Joker, a character he brought to life in the 2018 film. Meanwhile, Lady Gaga joined the sequel, taking on the mantle of Harley Quinn. One released image showcases Phoenix's Joker imprisoned, while the other captures Gaga's Harley Quinn, gazing at the Joker, adorned in his signature makeup.

The cast for "Joker: Folie à Deux" also includes Catherine Keener, Brendan Gleeson, and Zazie Beetz, hinting at an ensemble that promises an enthralling cinematic experience.

However, it's important to note that "Joker: Folie à Deux" belongs to the DC Elseworlds and does not fall under the universe helmed by Peter Safran and James Gunn, who have taken the reins at DC Studios.

Lady Gaga stepping into the shoes of Harley Quinn, previously portrayed by Margot Robbie in various films like "Suicide Squad" (2016), "Birds of Prey" (2020), and "The Suicide Squad" (2021), has garnered excitement. Robbie also expressed her joy about the character's continuity.

"It makes me so happy because I said from the very beginning, all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters, the way like Macbeth or Batman always gets passed from great actor to great actor," Robbie expressed in a 2022 interview with MTV News.

She continued, "It's such an honour to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing. I think she'll do something incredible with it."

The sneak peek of "Joker: Folie à Deux" has ignited anticipation amongst fans, heightening curiosity about the film's storyline and the acclaimed performances by Phoenix and Gaga in their respective roles.