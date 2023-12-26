Vicky Kaushal becomes first Bollywood celebrity to be followed by Instagram

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal who is currently basking in the success of "Sam Bahadur", has achieved a milestone by becoming the first Indian celebrity to be followed by Instagram's official account on the platform.

Boasting a substantial Instagram following of 16.7 million, Vicky now stands amongst the 81 accounts followed by Instagram's official handle. The platform's official account, with a staggering 665 million followers, holds the top spot in terms of user base.

The Instagram recognition caps off a noteworthy year for Vicky. He headlined the romantic comedy "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke" alongside Sara Ali Khan, which globally surpassed the Rs 100-crore mark early in 2023. While his subsequent film, "The Great Indian Family", didn't fare as well at the box office, Vicky received acclaim for his performance in the movie.

The pinnacle of Vicky's year was his portrayal of India's first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw, in the Meghna Gulzar-directed biopic "Sam Bahadur". This cinematic achievement reached remarkable commercial success, crossing the Rs 100-crore milestone at the global box office.

Wrapping up the year on a high note, Vicky made a notable cameo in Rajkumar Hirani's "Dunki", featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu. The comedy-drama has swiftly grossed Rs 157 crore worldwide within four days.

Looking ahead to 2024, Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for his next venture—a romantic comedy titled "Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam", directed by Anand Tiwari, where he will be sharing the screen with "Animal" actress Triptii Dimri.