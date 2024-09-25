Music
'Harlequin': Lady Gaga announces album for 'Joker 2'

‘Harlequin’: Lady Gaga announces album for ‘Joker 2’
Photo: Collected

Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix's remarkable on-screen chemistry wowed audiences in the trailer of their upcoming movie "Joker: Folie à Deux". Now, Lady Gaga has thrilled fans with even more exciting news.

The singer is all set to drop two new albums: one featuring the lead single from her upcoming seventh studio album, and the other, titled "Harlequin", is a companion album to the film "Joker: Folie à Deux".

"Harlequin" will feature 13 tracks, with titles such as "Good Morning," "World on a String," and "The Joker," among others. This album will be released on September 27.

The film's "Harlequin" album is unrelated to Gaga's upcoming seventh studio album, which she has also been working on and teasing through her social media.

Over the past week, Gaga has been hinting at an announcement through a series of cryptic Instagram posts, some of which included audio snippets likely from her new songs.

Earlier this month, she revealed that the lead single from the new album will be released sometime in October, though the exact date has yet to be specified. This album will be the follow-up to her 2020 release, "Chromatica".

"Joker: Folie à Deux" is set to hit theatres on October 4.

