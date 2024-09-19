Lady Gaga breaks silence on ‘she is a man’ claims on Bill Gates show

Lady Gaga has finally broken her silence on the persistent rumours from her early career that speculated "she was a man". Speaking in the second episode of "What's Next? The Future With Bill Gates", the pop sensation opened up about her decision to stay quiet on the issue for years, despite being bombarded with questions during press tours and global performances.

Reflecting on the infamous claims, the "Bad Romance" singer explained that she "didn't feel like a victim" and saw no need to dignify the rumours with a response. However, she chose to address them now in the Netflix series, which premiered on Wednesday.

"I didn't answer the question because I didn't feel like a victim with that lie," Gaga shared with Gates. She went on to express concern for those who might be more vulnerable to such attacks. "But I thought about a kid being accused of something similar, thinking that a public figure like me would feel shame. I wanted to stand up for them."

Gaga recounted moments when the media fixated on doctored images and baseless speculation, with many reporters hounding her during press conferences about her gender. In a notable 2011 interview with CNN, she famously retorted, "Why the hell am I going to waste my time and give a press release about whether or not I have a penis? My fans don't care, and neither do I."

On Gates' show, Gaga reflected on the broader implications of rumours and misinformation in public life. "I've been in situations where fixing a rumour wasn't in the best interest of others," she explained, hinting at her strategic handling of controversies. "I tried to use the misinformation to provoke thought and create another disruptive point."

Having faced falsehoods since the age of 20, Gaga revealed her resilience. "I'm a performer, and I think it's kind of funny," she added, showing her characteristic humour.

The segment from Gates' show quickly went viral, with fans celebrating Gaga's measured and thoughtful response. Comments poured in on social media, praising her grace under pressure. One fan exclaimed, "That's why Gaga is MOTHERRRR," while another called her "an epitome of elegance, honesty, and bravery."

A third user admired her insight, saying, "Her eloquence, empathy, and outright bravery are remarkable," while a fourth praised her commitment to LGBTQ+ rights, writing, "I love how intelligent and mindful Lady Gaga is when she talks about defending LGBTQ+ rights and addressing the rumours about her gender."

A history of rumours

The rumours began in 2009 after a photo from the Glastonbury Festival appeared to show a bulge in Lady Gaga's outfit. Rather than refuting the claims, Gaga often responded with sarcasm and indifference, focusing on her art and fanbase rather than the speculation.

To challenge societal norms around gender, Gaga embraced her drag king persona, Jo Calderone. She introduced this fictional male alter ego in various high-profile moments, including a cover shoot for Vogue and hosting the VMAs. Calderone also made an appearance in the music video for "Yoü and I", a track from her 2011 album "Born This Way".