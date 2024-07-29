Lady Gaga introduces Michael Polansky as fiancé at Paris Olympics

Lady Gaga, the musician-turned-actress, is presently in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics, where they delivered a performance at the Opening Ceremony on Friday evening and have been seen attending various events throughout the weekend.

On Sunday, a video surfaced on French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal's TikTok, accompanied by the caption, "Thank you Lady Gaga for your spectacular performance at the opening ceremony. It was truly remarkable."

However, that's not the reason the clip is making waves. In the video, filmed at the venue hosting the swimming events with the pool visible in the background, Lady Gaga is seen giving Prime Minister Gabriel Attal a hug in the stands. Following the hug, she turns to Michael Polansky, an entrepreneur and tech investor she's reportedly been dating since around 2019 or 2020, and introduces him to Attal as "my fiancé." Attal and Polansky then exchange a handshake.

Speculation about Gaga and Polansky's engagement first emerged in April, when she was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left hand.

The Hollywood Reporter has contacted Lady Gaga's representatives for a statement.

"A Star Is Born" actress was previously engaged to talent agent Christian Carino, with their relationship ending in 2019, and to actor Taylor Kinney, with whom she parted ways in 2016.

At the Opening Ceremony on Friday night, the singer delivered her performance entirely in French. She sang the French song "Mon Truc en Plume" ("My Thing With Feathers"), while executing a choreographed routine with backup dancers. Additionally, she played the piano for a portion of the performance.

Whispers of her involvement in the Opening Ceremony had been floating around, but it wasn't until Gaga appeared on stage on the River Seine in Paris. Her face was initially hidden by pom-poms, which the dancers then removed to reveal her identity. The Associated Press reported that the performance had been pre-recorded earlier on Friday.