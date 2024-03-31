More Sports
AFP, Paris
Sun Mar 31, 2024 10:29 AM
Last update on: Sun Mar 31, 2024 10:32 AM

Most Viewed

More Sports

Paris mayor says Russian, Belarusian athletes 'not welcome' at Olympics

AFP, Paris
Sun Mar 31, 2024 10:29 AM Last update on: Sun Mar 31, 2024 10:32 AM

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo said on Saturday Russian and Belarusian athletes "were not welcome" at the Olympics being staged in the French capital this year.

"I want to tell Russian and Belarusian athletes that they are not welcome in Paris and to tell Ukrainian athletes and all the Ukrainian people that we support them very strongly," Hidalgo said in a video posted by Ukrainian YouTube channel, United News.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Hidalgo made her comments on a trip to Kyiv where she visited a training centre for Ukrainian athletes.

Russian athletes can compete in the Paris Olympics, which run from July 26 until August 11 but only as neutrals.

Russia and Belarus have been banned from taking part in the opening ceremony which will be staged on the River Seine in the heart of the city.

In response, Moscow launched a furious tirade at the International Olympic Committee, arguing the IOC's restrictions on Russian athletes amounted to "neo-Nazism".

The IOC suspended Russia from the 2024 Games last year, but gave the green light for its athletes to compete as neutrals as long as they did not actively support the Kremlin's assault on Ukraine.

Related topic:
Paris Olympics2024 Olympic GamesAnne HidalgoRussiaBelarusParis
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Messi feels 'more comfortable' in Paris now

Mbappe, Neymar back for PSG as Ligue 1 reboots

13 books written by women, about women, for Women's History Month

Finding Bangladesh in Paris

Sabalenka, Zheng prepare for ‘a great battle’

মরিচ
|অর্থনীতি

মরিচ যেভাবে চরাঞ্চলের প্রধান অর্থকরী ফসল হয়ে উঠল

এগুলোর মধ্যে মরিচ দীর্ঘদিন ধরে কৃষককে ভালো পরিমাণে অর্থ দিচ্ছে বলে চরে এর চাষের পরিমাণ বাড়ছে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

খালেদা জিয়ার হঠাৎ শারীরিক অবস্থার অবনতি, ভর্তি হাসপাতালে

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification