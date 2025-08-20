Imranur back on track to regain 100m sprint title

Bangladesh sprinter Imranur Rahman gets off the blocks during a practice session at the National Stadium in Dhaka on Monday. The 32-year-old has been competing in Bangladesh's national athletics events since 2021 but took a break from appearing in both domestic and international meets following Paris Olympics last year. The Navy athlete, who arrived in Dhaka on August 15, will be looking to regain the fastest-man mantle from Mohammad Ismail when the 17th National Summer Athletics Championship kicks off on Friday. Photos: Firoz Ahmed

Bangladesh sprinter Mohammad Ismail.