Miley Cyrus sued over ‘Flowers’ for alleged plagiarism

Miley Cyrus received widespread acclaim from both critics and fans for her song "Flowers", which won her first Grammy Awards for Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year. However, she is now facing controversy due to a lawsuit accusing her of plagiarising Bruno Mars' song "When I Was Your Man."

Miley Cyrus and her co-writers are being sued for copyright infringement in Los Angeles. According to court documents obtained on Tuesday, the lawsuit claims they reused elements of Bruno Mars' song in the Grammy Award-winning hit "Flowers," reported Deadline.

Tempo Music Investments, which acquired a portion of the copyright to "When I Was Your Man" from songwriter Philip Lawrence's catalog, asserts that many listeners have "noticed the striking similarities" between the two songs since the release of "Flowers".

The company claims that the melody, harmony, and chorus of "Flowers" closely resemble the verse of Bruno Mars' song. Additionally, they allege that Miley's track mirrors the chord progressions and even echoes certain lyrics from the original.

Tempo Music further alleges that Miley, her label, and producers had access to Bruno Mars' song. They are seeking financial compensation and are requesting that Miley be prohibited from distributing or performing "Flowers".

"Flowers" — widely seen as referencing Miley Cyrus' past relationship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth — set a record for the most streams in a single week, surpassing BTS' "Butter".

Bruno Mars' "When I Was Your Man" also achieved significant success, reaching the top of the Billboard Hot 100 in April 2013, several weeks after its release.

